A total of 5,502 Kashmiri Pandits got jobs in different departments of government of Jammu and Kashmir in the Valley after Article 370 was scrapped, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

"Under the Prime Minister's Development Package (PMDP), 5,502 Kashmiri Pandits have been provided government jobs in different departments of Govt. of Jammu and Kashmir in the valley," said Rai in a written reply.

"As per the records, no Kashmiri Pandit has reportedly migrated from the valley during the said period," Rai further added in his reply on the question on the number of Kashmiri Pandits who migrated from the Valley since August 5, 2019.

The question was asked by the senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh.

"Government has approved construction of 6,000 transit accommodations for Kashmiri Migrant employees engaged/to be engaged in different districts of Kashmir Valley under Prime Minister's Development Package, 2015 (PMDP-2015) announced on 7.11.2015," said Rai on other question by Digvijay Singh on whether the Central government had decided to build temporary houses for migrant employees.

He added further in his reply that construction of 1,025 units has been completed or substantially completed, while 1,872 units are at different stages of completion and work on remaining units has been taken up.

