Over 20 masked men vandalise restaurant in Bhopal, police launch probe

Panic gripped a restaurant in Bhopal's Misrod area after more than 20 masked men stormed in and went on a rampage, vandalising furniture and decor as stunned customers scrambled to safety, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident took place late Tuesday night and lasted for just two minutes, police officials said.

According to police, the group barged into the restaurant around midnight and began overturning tables, smashing chairs and destroying decorative items.

The entire sequence of events was recorded on a CCTV camera installed inside the restaurant.

A video clip circulating on social media shows the miscreants entering in a large group and immediately kicking and throwing furniture. They were wearing masks.

A few customers present at the time can be seen hastily moving out as the attackers wreaked havoc, the video showed.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported, as the group did not assault either the staff or patrons or the people present there.

Restaurant owner Sakchham Giri lodged a complaint at the Misrod police station, following which officers reached the spot and examined CCTV footage.

Police suspect the attack may be linked to an old dispute, though the exact motive is still unclear. They said the matter is being investigated.

DCP Vivek Singh said an FIR has been registered and all police stations in the city have been alerted.

"An extensive search operation is underway to identify and arrest the accused," he said.

Police said all angles are being examined. They said CCTV footage, suspicious movements, route mapping, and potential disputes are also being looked into.

Sources said police detained at least two suspects early Wednesday morning for questioning, but have not formally arrested anyone.

Notably, a similar incident occurred in September in Jabalpur, where over a dozen masked men vandalised a restaurant, creating panic among customers.

(With inputs from IANS)