In the ongoing world's largest vaccination campaign, over 14.19 crore vaccine doses have been administered since the launching of this drive in the country. The drive- launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 16, has completed 100 days on April 25.

As per the data shared by the Union Health Minister on its website, 14,19,11,223 vaccine doses have been administered through 20,44,954 sessions, according to the provisional report till 7 this morning.

In the first phase, 92,98,092 healthcare workers have taken the first dose while 60,08,236 healthcare workers have completed their vaccination exercise by taking the second dose.

During the last 24 hours, 9,95,228 doses were administered including 6,85,944 first dose and 3,09,344 second dose in different parts of the country. As of now, a total of 11,92,65,786 first dose and 1,26,45,437 second dose of the vaccine has been administered.

Besides, 4,98,72,209 and 79,23,295 beneficiaries more than 60 years old have been administered the first and second dose respectively, while 4,81,08,293 and 24,03,633 beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years have taken the first and second dose.

"India's Cumulative Vaccination Coverage exceeds 14.19 Crore as the largest Vaccination Drive completes 100 days", Union Health Minister, tweeted on Monday afternoon.

While as over one crore doses have been administered in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat, the number of doses, administered in West Bengal, is almost touching one crore.

As per data 1.43,42,716 doses have been administered in Maharashtra, followed by 1,23,47,953 in Rajasthan , 1,17,83,880 in Uttar Pradesh and 1,15,38,363 in Gujarat. In the poll-bound state of West Bengal 99, 69,252 doses of vaccine have been administered so far.

World's largest vaccination campaign since January 16

On January 16, India had launched the world's largest Covid-16 vaccination drive across the country.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences Director Randeep Guleria, also a member of the national Covid-19 task force, was among the first to receive the vaccine shot. During the first phase of the campaign, three crore people especially healthcare workers and other frontline corona warriors, including sanitation workers, police, and armed personnel were covered.

India's drugs regulator gave emergency use authorization to Covishield, produced by Pune-based Serum Institute of India after securing a license from British pharma company AstraZeneca, and Covaxin, indigenously developed jointly by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech and Indian Council of Medical Research scientists, in the first week of January this year.