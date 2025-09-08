Over 100 mobile phones, several gold chains stolen during Lalbaugcha Raja immersion in Mumbai

The immersion procession of Mumbai's most celebrated Ganesh idol, Lalbaugcha Raja, was marred by a spate of thefts as miscreants took advantage of the massive crowds.

Amid the fervent devotion and festive spirit, several devotees reported losing their mobile phones and gold chains to organised gangs of thieves.

Lakhs of devotees had gathered for the grand immersion procession that began from Lalbaug and culminated at Girgaon Chowpatty after nearly 32 to 35 hours. The massive crowd created opportunities for criminals to strike unnoticed.

According to the Mumbai Police, over 100 mobile phone thefts were reported during the procession. Long queues of aggrieved devotees were seen outside the Kalachowki police station to lodge complaints.

So far, 10 official cases have been registered, four stolen phones recovered, and four accused arrested, police said.

In addition, at least seven cases of gold chain snatching were recorded. Police have recovered two chains and detained 12 suspects in connection with these incidents.

According to police investigation, several gangs, active every year during Ganesh immersion processions, were behind the thefts.

Meanwhile, Bhoiwada police also registered cases against individuals for illegally flying drones during the procession, which is prohibited for security reasons.

Despite heavy security deployment during Ganeshotsav, the scale of thefts has raised serious concerns.

Senior police officers admitted that controlling organised gangs in such large gatherings remains a daunting task.

However, they assured that investigations are underway and more recoveries are expected in the coming days.

The police have appealed to citizens to remain vigilant, avoid carrying valuables, and secure their belongings while participating in large religious gatherings.

Thefts during the immersion of Lalbaugcha Raja not only dampened the festive spirit for many devotees but also posed a stiff challenge to Mumbai Police, even as swift action in some cases offered partial relief.

