Efforts of the Ministry of External Affairs have yielded results, as 110 Indian students—including 90 from the Kashmir Valley—have been evacuated from conflict zones in Iran amid the intensifying Israel-Iran war.

Evacuated from Urmia Medical University, the students are expected to reach New Delhi soon. They crossed into Armenia on Tuesday and were shifted to designated hotels in the capital city, Yerevan.

Jammu and Kashmir Students Association national convenor Nasir Khuehami said that all flight tickets—including connecting flights from Delhi to Srinagar for Kashmiri students—have been arranged free of cost by the Government of India.

"It's an immense relief for Kashmiri students and their families as 90 students from the Kashmir Valley are set to arrive in New Delhi tonight amid the evacuation operation facilitated by the Government of India.

India names its operation of evacuating Indians from Iran after River Indus, also known Sindhu (Sanskrit) https://t.co/dVMXVNebXB — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) June 18, 2025

We are grateful to the Government of India, especially Prime Minister @narendramodi and External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar, for launching this timely evacuation effort and reassuring anxious families during this period of uncertainty. We remain hopeful that all remaining students will be evacuated soon," Khuehami posted on his social media handle.

India launches Operation Sindhu to evacuate its nationals from Iran.



Picture of the 1st batch of Indians evacuated from Iran via Armenia.



India evacuated 110 students from northern Iran who crossed into Armenia. pic.twitter.com/MYwCprTpnQ — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) June 18, 2025

According to the travel schedule, the students are flying out of Yerevan Airport at 08:45 hrs today (June 18) on IndiGo flight 6E 9483 to Doha, where they are expected to land at 14:05 hrs. From Doha, they will board an IndiGo flight 6E 9487 at 15:05 hrs, which is expected to land at Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi, at approximately midnight, Khuehami said, quoting the External Affairs Minister's Office.

The Students Association is closely monitoring developments and coordinating with authorities to ensure the students' safe and smooth return.

"We thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji and External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar Ji for their swift intervention. We remain hopeful that the remaining students will also be evacuated at the earliest," Khuehami added.

Earlier, 90 Kashmiri students studying in Iran had reached Yerevan on Tuesday evening, safely crossing the border into Armenia.

First visuals: 110 Indian students, including 90 students from UT of J&K evacuated from Iran via Armenia boarding a commercial flight to India. They arrive in Indian National Capital Delhi later tonight. pic.twitter.com/jPy399hGqI — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) June 18, 2025

All Indian students who crossed the Iran-Armenia border—approximately 110 in total, including students from other Indian states—have now reached Yerevan safely. They are being accommodated at designated hotels, with their flight to Delhi scheduled for tomorrow. All necessary arrangements are being coordinated with Indian authorities.

This development has brought great relief to the families of hundreds of Kashmiri students studying in Iran, who have been under tremendous anxiety amid escalating regional tensions.

Khuehami expressed his gratitude again, stating: "Our 1,300 Kashmiri students are terrified, anxious, and in an extremely vulnerable situation. Two have already suffered injuries. Their families back home are in tears, living in constant fear, waiting for their safe return. We have been fully engaged in coordinating evacuations and relocating stranded students to safer locations."