To ensure the smooth conduct of this year's pilgrimage, the Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday declared the Amarnath Yatra routes as 'No Flying Zones' as part of enhanced security measures for the annual pilgrimage.

According to an order issued by Chandraker Bharti, Principal Secretary to the Government, Home Department, this step has been taken to provide foolproof security to the Amarnath pilgrims.

The declaration, issued by the Jammu and Kashmir Home Department on the directions of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, states that the flying of any kind of aviation platforms and devices—including UAVs, drones, and balloons—is prohibited from July 1 to August 10.

The order reads: "Whereas, in view of the forthcoming Shri Amarnathji Yatra, 2025, which is scheduled from July 3 to August 9, 2025, various security arrangements are being undertaken for the smooth and peaceful conduct of the Yatra. Whereas, all stakeholders have discussed the prevailing security scenario in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and have proposed additional logistical provisions."

The Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, has also recommended that the entire route of the Shri Amarnathji Yatra, 2025, be declared a 'No Flying Zone' from July 1 to August 10, 2025.

"Now, therefore, with a view to ensuring strengthened security during the Shri Amarnathji Yatra, 2025, all routes of the Yatra, including both the Pahalgam and Baltal axes, are hereby declared as 'No Flying Zones'. Consequently, flying of any kind of aviation platforms and devices—including UAVs, drones, balloons, etc.—is prohibited from July 1 to August 10, 2025," the order further states.

However, these restrictions will not apply in cases of medical evacuation, disaster management, or surveillance by security forces. A detailed SOP for such exceptions will be issued separately.

Amarnath Yatra to Commence on July 3

As previously reported, the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra will commence on July 3 from both routes—Pahalgam in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district—and will conclude on August 9, 2025, coinciding with Raksha Bandhan.

So far, 3,31,000 devotees have registered for this year's Yatra. The registration process, which began on April 14, 2025, can be completed online via the official website of the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board (SASB) or offline through more than 540 authorized bank branches across India.

The duration of the Yatra has been reduced to 38 days this year, compared to 52 days in 2024.