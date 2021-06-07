India on Monday logged 1,00,636 new Covid infections in 24 hours, which were 13,824 less than the day before and the lowest number of cases since April 5 when the country logged 96,982 new cases.

In the past 24-hour, 2,427 more people succumbed to the pandemic, the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry said, citing the Sunday toll of 1,14,460 fresh cases, lowest spike since April 6. The overall tally of Covid-19 cases in India now stands at 2,89,09,975 with 14,01,609 active cases and 3,49,186 deaths so far.

Over the last few days, India's fresh Covid cases have seen downward trend, maintaining over one lakh infections every 24 hours, while the deaths have also remained below the 3,000 mark. After battling a brutal second wave for weeks, fresh Covid cases came down below the 3 lakh-mark for the first time on May 17 after touching record high of 4,14,188 on May 7.

Decline in second wave

In the last three weeks, India has recorded over 90,000 deaths with a record number of fatalities due to Covid-19 on May 21 with 4,529 deaths -- the highest from Covid infection in any country in a single day since the coronavirus outbreak in China's Wuhan in December 2019.

India's record surpassed 4,468 deaths in the US on January 12, and earlier 4,211 in Brazil on April 6. According to the Health Ministry, a total of 1,74,399 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total discharge to 2,71,59,180 till date.

India has been witnessing a continuous fall in the active cases at below 20 lakhs for seven successive days. A net decline of 76,190is witnessed in the last 24 hours and active cases are now 4.85 per cent of the country's total Positive Cases, said the ministry.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 23,27,86,482 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 13,90,916 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 36,63,34,111 samples have been tested up to June 6 for Covid-19. Of these 15,87,589 samples were tested on Sunday.

(With inputs from IANS)