As the second wave of Covid in India has started showing clear signs of slowing down, new data reveals that fresh cases of coronavirus infection are higher in South Indian when compared to North Indian states. Reports of fresh Covid cases in North India are steadily declining, and the only exception is Maharashtra. However, the downfall of Covid cases in South India is very slow, especially in states like Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala.

Coronavirus cases declining in North India, but not in South India

According to the recent statistics over the past seven days, the average daily fresh cases in Haryana has declined by 8.9 percent each day. The decline in Covid cases is also high in states like Rajasthan (8.5 percent), Delhi (8.2 percent), Bihar (8.1 percent), Uttar Pradesh (7.8 percent), and Uttarakhand (7.6 percent).

However, the decline of coronavirus cases in the South Indian states is more gradual than a drastic plummeting. The daily dip in coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu is 2.7 percent, while in Andhra Pradesh, it is 4.2 percent.

Even though the TPR rate is declining in Kerala, it has not gone below 14 percent. On June 06, the state witnessed more than 14,500 fresh cases and 227 Covid-related deaths.

Why North Indian Covid cases are declining sharply?

The vast variation in the rate of fresh Covid cases between North India and South India is perplexing experts. However, several experts believe that this stark difference might be due to the leakier Covid reporting system in North India. Medical experts also claim that under-reporting of Covid cases in North India could be contributing to the sudden decline in Covid cases.

In the meantime, India recorded 1,14,460 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours. The country also witnessed 2,677 Covid-related deaths. It should be noted that this is the lowest number of fresh coronavirus cases reported in the last two months.