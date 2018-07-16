For the first time in the show's history, Rick and Morty picked up a nomination for Outstanding Animated Program

We all know Rick and Morty, the famous grandpa- grandson duo animated series, which is watched by audience all over the world. The show is dark but it still speaks the truth of everyday life.

Pickle Rick is third episode from season 3 where Rick transforms himself into a pickle in order to avoid family therapy session.

Beth Sanchez tries to take her whole family to Dr Wong (played by guest star Susan Sarandon) to come terms with her recent divorce from her ex-husband, Jerry. However, Rick being Rick doesn't want to attend the session, so he turns himself into a pickle, "Pickle Rick".

Beth understands her father's underlying plan and takes away the antidote with her to the therapy. The show then follows Rick's adventures in sewers where he fights predator rats and returns back to his daughter in the same therapy session. At the conclusion, Doctor Wong speaks about Rick's intelligence.

The episode is as thought-provoking as it can get and just got nominated for Emmy 2018.

Not only the episode but the character, "Pickle Rick" also got famous. The episode became the inspiration for numerous memes, quotes, Pickle-Rick merchandise.

Rick and Morty are facing tough competition from the following animated shows.

1. Big Hero 6: The Series – "Baymax Returns"

2. Bob's Burgers – "V for Valentine-detta"

3. South Park – "Put It Down"

4. The Simpsons – "Gone Boy"

The real question is whether Rick and Morty upstage juggernauts such as South Park and The Simpsons.

The series got a renewal for 70 episodes from Adult Swim.

"Rick and Morty" is an adult animated series that follIt is created by Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland for late-night Cartoon Network's programming block Adult Swim.