The Emmy 2018 nomination list was announced recently and it had some surprises for everyone. While Netflix broke HBO's 17-year-old streak of highest nominations at the awards show, Game of Thrones stood head held high with 22 nominations, earning the most nominated show title ahead of its series finale.

But did Meghan Markle's Rachel Zane from Suits make the cut this year? Unfortunately not! The makers of the USA show had submitted Markle's name for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a drama series category along with Patrick J. Adams for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama series for Suits.

However, the Duchess of Sussex couldn't make the cut. Had she been nominated, Markle would have been the first royal to have earned a nomination in the history of the Emmys. Markle wasn't the only snub that disappointed people.

Many were shocked that Emmys did not nominate Alison Brie for GLOW, David Fincher for Mindhunter, Kyle MacLachlan for Twin Peaks: The Return, This Is Us' Mandy Moore and Chrissy Metz, Margo Martindale and Miriam Shor for The Americans and Zahn McClarnon and Rinko Kikuchi for Westworld to name a few.

Meanwhile, there were certain surprises that people were happy about. First off, Sandra Oh finally got a nomination at the Emmys this year for her role in Killing Eve. Although she deserved it for her portrayal as Cristina Yang in Grey's Anatomy too but hey, better late than never huh!

Insecure's Issa Rae earned a nomination for outstanding lead actress in a comedy and Zazie Beetz was recognized for her outstanding supporting actress in a comedy in Atlanta. Another pleasant surprise was Kenan Thompson for Saturday Night Live. This was another nomination that was long overdue.

Check out the complete list of nominations here. The winners will be announced on September 17, 2018.