The 2018 Emmy nominations are out! The Handmaid's Tale actress Samira Wiley and actor Ryan Eggold revealed the list of the 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards—exclusive recognition for television content. As expected, Game of Thrones and Westworld lead the list with 22 nominations each. Among the best drama category, the competition is between "The Handmaid's Tale." "The Americans," "The Crown," Stranger Things," This Is Us" and "Westworld." While this year's best comedy nominations went to "Atlanta," "Barry," "Black-ish," "Curb Your Enthusiasm," "GLOW," "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "Silicon Valley" and "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt." Interestingly, this year, Netflix overtook HBO's most nominated network (108) with 112 nominations.

The award ceremony will be broadcast September 17 on NBC. Here is the complete list:

Outstanding Drama Series

The Americans

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid's Tale

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

Outstanding Comedy Series

Atlanta

Barry

Black-ish

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Glow

The Marvel Mrs. Maisel

Silicon Valley

The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Sterling K Brown, This Is Us

Milo Ventimigla, This Is Us

Ed Harris, Westworld

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black

Keri Russell, The Americans

Claire Foy, The Crown

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

William H. Macey, Shameless

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Pamala Adlon, Better Things

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Ms, Maisel

Allison Janney, Mom

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Pablo PIcasso

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower

John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar

Jesse Plemons, Black Mirror

Lead Actress, Limited Series or Movie

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Laura Dern, The Tale

Michelle Dockery, Godless

Edie Falco, Law and Order: True Crime

Regina King, Seven Seconds

Sarah Paulson, America Horror Story: Cult

Outstanding Reality Show Program

Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Project Runway

Rupaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

At Home with Amy Sedaris

Drunk History

I Love You America with Sarah Silverman

Portlandia

Saturday Night Live

The Tracey Ullman Show

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Late Show with James Croden

The Late Show with Stephen Colber

Outstanding Limited Series

The Alienest

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Genius: PIcasso

Godless

Patrick Melrose

