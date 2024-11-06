Social media sensation Orry aka Orhan Awatramani is often seen partying and hanging out with most of the Bollywood celebs and their star kids. But Orry holds American citizenship. And in the most important event in the US' history, Orry rooted for Donald Trump and also voted for him. He took to his social media and shared glimpses of articles posted after Trump won the US Presidential elections. He also shared pictures of t-shirts with Trump's image on it.

From cheering on social media to sharing captions and jumping in joy after winning. Orry went all out.

After Donald Trump won the US Presidential election, Orry shared pictures on his Instagram and cheered for Donald Trump. He also shared that he voted for him.

A picture shows the ballot paper on which Orry cast his vote for Donald Trump. He also showed off a t-shirt which had a Donald Trump design on it. A screenshot of his comments on Donald Trump's victory speech was also in the carousel of pictures, where he wrote: "My president," and "Our saviour".

In the caption, Orry wrote: "We did it Donald we did it @realdonaldtrump #POTUS #MyPresident #MAGA #MakeAmericaSafeAgain #Trump2024 Proud to have exercised my right to vote in the exclusive 2024 presidential elections."

Not many know that democrat Vice-President Kamala Harris, who stood against Trump, and Orry who endorsed Trump, took potshots at Kamala on social media.

Last week, Kamala's team shared a video in which she was seen dressed in a rainbow flag jacket as part of her campaign. Orry took to the comments section and dropped a vomit emoji to dismiss her.

Orry mentioned. "You're either a Trump supporter or you hate America."

Orry also watched Trump's recent speech via an Instagram Live and dropped comments in the thread.

He also commented, "Mamala Bye."

Several Hollywood stars extended their support to Kamala

Celebs who sided with Kamala Harris include Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Katy Perry, Harrison Ford, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Don Cheadle, Danai Gurira, Paul Bettany, Cardi B, Lizzo, Jennifer Anniston, John Legend, Kesha, Billie Eilish and Beyoncé.

On the other hand, prominent personalities such as Elon Musk and Mel Gibson have publicly endorsed Donald Trump for the position of President of the United States.