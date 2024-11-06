All eyes are on Donald Trump vs Kamala Harris in the US election battle, but the former appears to have a strong lead, which means Trump will be the next president of the United States. On X (formerly Twitter), users are sharing their opinions and rooting for their favourite candidate, making the US elections most talked about topic on the platform.

As this happens, a video claiming that Elon Musk's social platform X has altered its "like" animation to display the US flag on ballot box as a show of support for Donald Trump is making rounds on social media. Here's what's actually happening with X's animations and the truth behind the viral video.

The Claim

A viral video circulating on social media claims that X (formerly Twitter), owned by Elon Musk, has updated its "like" animation to show the ballot box with US flag in a bid to promote former President Donald Trump during the ongoing election season.

The video, shared widely with hashtags like #Trump2024 and #MAGA, has led many users to speculate about X's potential political alignment under Musk's leadership. Considering Elon Musk's public support to Trump in the US election leaves little room for doubt.

Some users even ask Trump supporters to like the tweet to show their support and see the new animation. As a result, each tweet has thousands of impressions and likes.

Tweets claiming "like" animation changed for US election

Fact Check

International Business Times examined this claim and found it to be false. X has previously introduced unique animations for certain high-profile events, such as Apple product launches, but there is no evidence that it has introduced a US flag-themed animation for any political campaign or candidate, including Donald Trump.

The video in question appears to be doctored. Our analysis shows that this animation effect does not exist on X's platform, and the video is likely being circulated for engagement and clickbait purposes. In reality, X has not implemented any new animations promoting Trump or any other political figure, especially with a US flag symbol on a ballot box.

In conclusion, the video claiming X has modified its like animation to show the US flag in support of Trump is not authentic and appears to be a manipulated clip. X continues to use its standard like animations, with special effects reserved for neutral, global events rather than political campaigns.