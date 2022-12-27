It was on June 14, 2020, that popular Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his home in Bandra, Mumbai. Following the death, the Mumbai Police commenced an investigation, and they called the death a clear case of suicide.

Sushanth Singh Rajput's death case soon became a national headline, and netizens alleged that the actor was murdered. Related incidents and events were probed by the Narcotics Control Bureau, and subsequently, the death case was transferred to the Center Bureau of Investigation.

And now, in a fresh development, on Dec.26, a mortuary staff at Cooper Hospital where Sushant Singh Rajput's autopsy was conducted has claimed that the Bollywood star was murdered.

The man named Roopkumar Shah claimed that Sushant Singh's body had several marks on it, and the authorities intentionally did not record the post-mortem proceedings on camera.

"When we went to perform a post-mortem, we learned he was Sushant and there were several marks on his body and two to three marks on his neck as well. The post-mortem needed to be recorded but higher authorities were asked to only click pics of the body. Hence, we did that as per their order," said Shah.

Amid fresh developments in the case, Sushant's sister Shwetha has urged the CBI to look into the fresh claims about her brother's death.

"If there is an ounce of truth to this evidence, we urge CBI to really look into it diligently. We have always believed that you guys will do a fair investigation and let us know the truth. Our hearts aches to find no closure as yet," posted Shwetha on her Instagram page.