What an amazing year for the OTT space to produce original content, where the big screens had big-budget films starring big stars. OTT had some very interesting shows that featured some amazing actors and storylines.

The year started with Imtiyaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila, starring Diljith Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, both of whom had an earnest and heart-touching portrayal of the real-life characters from the biopic.

Then we got to watch debutant actor Junaid Khan in Maharaj as a young journalist, and for a debutant, this was a fresh approach and a different kind of story we got to witness. The film also starred actors like Jaideep Alhawat, Shalini Pandey, and Sharvari.

Ananya Pandey, who featured in the Netflix film CTRL directed by Vikramaditya Motawani, was a unique digital experience for viewers, and her performance was appreciated by the audiences.

Vikrant Massey, who gave us the most memorable film, 12th Fail, last year, featured in Sector 36, a crime thriller that is based on real-life incidents. This raw and scary performance by the actor also gained a lot of appreciation from the audiences.

IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack was another controversial yet intriguing series of this year that is a retelling of the infamous incident that shocked the entire nation. Vijay Verma was highly appreciated for his portrayal.

Citadel Honey Bunny was another action drama featuring Varun Dhawan and Samantha, which garnered much appreciation for its action sequences and its storyline. Both the actors portrayed the roles realistically.