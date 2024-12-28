Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been through a lot in the last few years. From getting divorced from husband Naga Chaitanya, being tagged as a gold digger, being diagnosed with myositis to seeing Naga get married to Sobhita Dhulipala; the actress has seen the lowest of lows.

Samantha's NY plans

However, just like a phoenix, The Family Man 2 actress has been holding on to the good amid the bad and risen like a true warrior! Samantha has had a really busy year with the shoot and promotions of shows like Citadel: Hunny Bunny and more. And now, it seems, the diva is taking her well-deserved and well-earned break from all the hustle and bustle.

Samantha shared a series of pictures on social media and shared what her New Year plan is going to be. The actress mentioned how she has now plans and that could be a plan in itself.

Reactions to the social media post

"Maybe it's fine to just sit and stare. Maybe the hustle can wait for a while. Maybe all you need in a busy world is the quiet of a simple life. Maybe having no plan is part of the plan. To wander, to wonder, just because you can. Happy Holidays!" the diva shared.

Social media has dropped several reactions on Sam's post. "If you don't take the time to stop and smell the roses, you prevent yourself the time to think. Thinking time is critical and that only comes during downtime," wrote a user. "The best kind of plans!" read a comment.

"Sometimes it just feels like you are lagging but yet you don't feel like doing anything.. no one tells us it's fine you can take time but instead we are constantly being told to rush.. tysm sam Needed this," another user commented.