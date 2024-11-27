Samantha and Naga Chaitanya's divorce created a lot of headlines back in 2021 when they took to social media to share the news. Their divorce is still very much talked about, especially with Chaitanya getting engaged to Sobhita Dhulipala in 2024. Both the actors have refrained from talking much about their separation; however, Samantha recently opened up about the divorce phase in her life.

In an interview with Anupama Chopra, Samantha spoke about how things came crumbling down when the divorce happened. Samantha said, "I mean, man, with everything that has happened in my personal life in 2021, I really have no expectations (in terms of the future). All my carefully laid plans have crumbled, so I have no expectations. I am open to whatever the future has in store for me. I just know that I will give it my very best."

The clip went viral on Reddit, and Samantha's fans could not help themselves from sympathising with the actress.

A comment on the thread read, "I hope Samantha doesn't lose faith in marriage and finds love again. She wanted to start a family with her ex but he cheated on her."

While another fan commented saying, "I relate to her so hard. Nothing hurts more than seeing your dreams crumble infront of your eyes and then see the other person move on seamlessly. I hope she finds that peace and happiness she's looking for."

However, some Reddit users were also annoyed with the actress talking about her divorce and wrote about how she was doing all this to get attention.

A netizen wrote, "The problem is or at least looks like that she's still spiteful about the split and Naga moving on, she used to sound heartbroken and hopeful for future but now she comes across as mean and bitchy."

That is not it. Reddit users also criticised her acting and called her out for her PR move; a user wrote, "Why is this sub talking about this lady and her divorce so much now? Is it because no one liked her acting in Citadel and PR is working overtime?"

There have been no rumours or updates about Samantha's dating life since her divorce, but her ex-husband is all set to tie the knot with Sobhita Dhulipala in December. Chaitanya and Sobhita got engaged in August 2024, and according to speculation, they had been dating for the last two years before deciding to tie the knot.