Actors Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya who tied the knot on December 4 took to social media on Sunday and shared the first photos from their wedding ceremony.

Newlyweds actor Naga Chaitanya shared a joint post on their Instagram post and shared unseen and precious wedding moments from their marriage.

Both looked resplendent in matching ivory traditional outfits. In one photo, Sobhita was seen lovingly touching Naga Chaitanya's face as the dup were seen blushing.

In one photo, Sobhita was seen leaning backwards as Chaitanya tried to put the garland around her neck. Sobhita and Chaitanya couldn't take their eyes off each other.

Another photo shows, Sobhita staring up as she sat on the floor during the wedding ceremony. Sharing the photos, she captioned the post written in Telugu, as, "This is a sacred thread. This is essential for my long life. I tie this around your neck, O maiden having many auspicious attributes may you live happily for a hundred years."

However, the comments section was filled with hate comments and netizens criticised Chaitanya for marrying Sobhita.

Meanwhile, a few hours ago, Samantha, who is Chaitanya's ex-wife, shared a picture on her Instagram with her pet dog.

About Chaitanya and Sobhita's traditional ceremony

The duo got married on December 4 in a traditional Telugu wedding ceremony, which was held at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad in the presence of close friends and family members.

For the uninitiated, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation in October 2021, after four years of their marriage. The actors issued a joint statement and requested privacy from fans.

"To all our well-wishers, After much deliberation and thought, CHay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers, and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support," the statement read.

Samantha is currently focusing on her career. The actor was last seen in Citadel Honey Bunny.