Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala tied the knot at Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad on December 4. The Telugu wedding ceremony saw the bride and groom radiating happiness and joy as they embarked on a new journey.

Several dreamy photos from their nuptial have emerged, the Akkineni family shared a statement.

Sharing the first official pictures of the couple, Nagarjuna Akkineni welcomed Sobhita and blessed the newlyweds. He wrote, "Watching Sobhita and Chay begin this beautiful chapter together has been a special and emotional moment for me. Congratulations to my beloved Chay, and welcome to the family dear Sobhita—you've already brought so much happiness into our lives. This celebration holds even deeper meaning as it unfolds under the blessings of ANR garu's statue, installed to mark his centenary year. It feels as though his love and guidance are present with us at every step of this journey. I thank the countless blessings showered upon us today with gratitude. #SoChay #SobhitaDhulipala @chay_akkineni."

The statement read, "The Akkineni family is delighted to announce the marriage of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala in a grand and traditional Telugu wedding held at the iconic Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, featuring an exquisite temple themed setup. This special occasion holds immense sentimental value, as it is the first major celebration to take place since the unveiling of the statue of Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR) Garu, commemorating the legendary actor-producer's birth centenary. The wedding, held during the auspicious muhuratam of 8:13 PM, was a stunning display of Telugu traditions, with rituals performed under the guidance of elders. The festive atmosphere was enriched by heartfelt blessings from family and friends, who gathered to witness this significant moment."

Speaking about the joyous occasion, Nagarjuna Akkineni said, "This wedding is a deeply meaningful moment for our family. Having Chay and Sobhita start their journey at Annapurna Studios, surrounded by the love of family and friends, fills my heart with immense pride and gratitude. It is a celebration of love, tradition, and togetherness that reflects the values my father stood for family, respect, and unity. Seeing them begin this beautiful chapter is a moment of great joy for all of us, and we feel truly blessed to witness."

The wedding ceremony went on till wee hours

The statement read, "The ceremony continues with rituals until 1 AM, offering a vibrant and heartfelt display of Telugu wedding traditions. Chanting of Vedic hymns and sacred rituals under the guidance of elders highlight the richness of Telugu culture."

Bride and Groom's attire

For the lagnam, the bride graced the occasion in a luxurious antique gold saree with real gold zari, epitomizing the elegance of a traditional pattu cheera. The groom complemented her perfectly with the madhuparkham attire, a special traditional white pancha featuring a bold red border, adding a touch of sophistication to the ceremony, both reflecting their deep connection to their Telugu roots.

The attire is thoughtfully chosen to highlight the bride's natural elegance and complement the richness of the ceremony's cultural essence. The wedding radiated an aura of joy and celebration, with the bride and groom beaming with happiness as they embraced this new chapter together. The vibrant colours of the event, the laughter of loved ones, and the heartfelt blessings created an atmosphere filled with warmth and positivity.

Every element of the ceremony, from the rituals to the ensembles, wove a tale of heritage and festive grandeur, making it a truly unforgettable day. The Akkineni family cherished the love and support surrounding them, as the event beautifully blended tradition and modernity, leaving lasting memories etched in everyone's hearts.

As soon as the first photos of Sobhita and Chaitanya were of Nagarjuna. Fans thronged to social media and dug out old photos of Samantha and Chaitanya that are similar to Sobhita and Chaitanya's wedding pictures.

As the rituals are the same, the photos are also similar.

From Sobhita and Chaitanya keeping their hands on each other's heads to Nagarjuna posing with the newlyweds and more.

Take a look at the photos of Samantha and Chaitanya, along with Chaitanya and Sobhita.

Unhappy fans of Samantha took to social media and slammed Sobhita and Chaitanya. They were of the view that Chaitanya repeated the same rituals, just the bride changed.

About Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's wedding

Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu got married in Goa. They first got married as per traditional Hindu rituals in Goa, and then a Christian wedding took place.

For the uninitiated, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation in October 2021, after four years of their marriage. The actors issued a joint statement and requested privacy from fans.

"To all our well-wishers, After much deliberation and thought, CHay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers, and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support," the statement read.

Post the separation announcement, both Samantha and Naga Chaitanya moved on in their lives.

Naga and Sobhita are yet to share their wedding photos on social media.