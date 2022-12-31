There is no doubt that OTT has given whole new dimensions to the audience. Across the borders, triumphing over languages, we get to watch some of the most amazing shows made across the globe. From Gandhi to Panchayat 2, OTT has some really interesting content ahead for 2023. Let's take a look:

Gandhi

After the success of Scam 1992, award-winning director Hansal Mehta will direct a monumental biopic on MK Gandhi. Tentatively titled Gandhi the multi-season show is based on books by the historian Ramachandra Guha. Pratik Gandhi will play the lead role. Applause CEO Sameer Nair is reuniting with Siddhartha Basu after 22 years of the cult show Kaun Banega Crorepati. Basu will play a significant role as a historical & creative consultant.

Panchayat 3

What happens when an engineering graduate gets stuck in a remote village panchayat? Director Deepak Kumar Mishra has already confirmed that a third season is on cards but he denied giving any more details on the hit series. Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, and Chandan Roy plays the key role in this classic show.

The Family Man 3

There is a buzz that the third season of the popular series The Family Man will centre around China and the outbreak of Covid. World-class spy Srikant Tiwari (Manoj Bajpai) will be once again back in this high-octane action drama series.

Asur 2

A unique crime thriller that pits two opposing worlds against each other. The less explored, intricate world of forensic science and the deep mysticism of ancient Indian Mythology. The series stars Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti, Sharib Hashmi and Amey Wagh.

Farzi

Shahid Kapoor's OTT debut is likely to make premiere in February 2023. The official synopsis reads, "An artist who gets pulled into the murky high stakes of a con job and a fiery task force officer on the mission to rid the country of his menaces in a fast-paced, edgy one-of-a-kind thriller."

Heeramandi

Sanjay Leela Bhansali brings his majestic signature flair to stories of love and betrayal in the lives of courtesans in pre-independence India. Produced by Netflix, the series stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Pahuja, and Sonakshi Sinha in key roles.

Indian Police Force

The eight-part high-octane action series marks the digital debut of filmmaker Rohit Shetty, known for his big-ticket mass entertainers. The series will present Sidharth Malhotra in a never-before-seen avatar of a cop hero alongside Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty.

Scam 2003: The Telgi Story

The second instalment of the Scam franchise will be based on the famous stamp paper scam by Abdul Karim Telgi. Tushar Hiranandani will direct the series which will be based on the book Reporter Ki Diary by journalist Sanjay Singh. Gagan Dev Riar will play the character of Telgi.

Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein Season 2

There is no doubt that the first season of Yeah Kaali Kaali Aankhein left the audience hanging in curiosity. What happened to Purva, Vikrant and Shikha is still a mystery. So Netflix is back with the second season of this immensely popular show.

Mirzapur 3

Set in Uttar Pradesh, Mirzapur is a crime thriller revolving around politics, love and family conflicts. Prime Video has already confirmed the third season of this popular series which stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Shweta Tripathi, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Rasika Dugal, Shaji Chaudhary, and Harshita Gaur.

Paatal Lok Season 2

Prime Video has already announced the renewal of their gripping tale Paatal Lok, starring Jaideep Ahlawat, Gul Panag, Neeraj Kabi, Swastika Mukherjee, Ishwak Singh, Abhishek Banerjee and Niharika Lyra Dutt.

Made In Heaven 2

Amazon Prime Video recently shared a poster of the web show and announced the arrival of its second season. Season 2 will have Arjun Mathur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora, Kalki Koechlin, and Shivani Raghuvanshi. Set against the backdrop of lavish and expensive Indian weddings, the series portrays the conflicts of traditions with modern aspirations.