During the covid pandemic, one of the most-hit industries was cinema, Thousands of theatres closed down, and from production to distribution, the entire supply chain was disrupted. But the most profitable ones in this chaos were the OTT platforms. Streaming sites gave the opportunity for a viewer to watch content beyond language and beyond boundaries.
"India's OTT audience universe has grown rapidly since 2018, with a boost during the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021. In 2022, a large share of the 20 percent growth in audience base has come from rural India and small towns. The metro cities have reached saturation levels, with more than 79 percent OTT penetration," said Shailesh Kapoor, Founder & CEO, Ormax Media, a media consulting firm. With the curtains ready to come down, here we bring you a list of 20 most-loved and unique web series streamed on OTT this year.
Abhay
Where: Zee5
Language: Hindi
Cast: Kunal Kemmu, Vijay Raaz, Asha Negi, Rahul Dev, Tanuj Virwani, Divya Agarwal, Nidhi Singh and Vidya Malvade.
Director: Ken Ghosh
Plot: Abhay faces a new unknown threat, a dark force capable of exploiting anyone in the name of a twisted belief. Will Abhay win this battle with death?
Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach
Where: Disney+Hotstar
Language: Hindi
Cast: Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Basu Prasad, Purab Kohli and Swastika Mukherjee
Director: Rohan Sippy
Plot: This courtroom drama revolves around the murder mystery of a teenage celebrity.
Dahan: Raakan Ka Rahasya
Where: Disney+Hotstar
Language: Hindi
Cast: Tisca Chopra, Saurabh Shukla, Rohan Joshi, and Rajesh Tailang
Director: Vikranth Pawar
Plot: To redeem her career, officer Avani Raut arrives at the infamous Shilaspura to handle a case. Soon, she learns that there is more to this than meets the eye.
Delhi Crime Season 2
Where: Netflix
Language:
Cast: Shefali Shah, Rajesh Tailang, Rasika Dugal
Director: Richie Mehta
Plot: Following the police force as they investigate high-profile crimes in Delhi, this series has seasons inspired by both real and fictional events.
Duranga
Where: Zee5
Language: Hindi
Cast: Gulshan Devaiah and Drashti Dhami.
Director: Pradeep Sarkar and Aijaz Khan
Plot: Sammit is the ideal family man. What happens when his wife, inspector Ira's investigates a series of murders that leads her to him? Has Sammit been living the perfect life or the perfect lie?
Four More Shots Please: Season 3
Where: Prime Video
Language: Hindi
Cast: Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Maanvi Gagroo, Bani J, Prateik Babbar, Neil Bhoopalam, Simone Singh, Amrita Puri, Samir Kochhar, Jiya Lakhiani.
Director: Joyeeta Patpatia
Plot: A sad goodbye, some giggles, some tears and a heavy heart. That's how we see the four girls this season. Each of them is saddled by baggage, most of which slump their shoulders and almost make them fall. All that the four of them are seeking this season is closure but sometimes the closing chapters are the most painful ones.
Gullak Season 3
Where: SonyLIV
Language: Hindi
Cast: Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vaibhav Raj Gupta
Director: Palash Vaswani
Plot: The beloved Mishra family is back with heartwarming stories.
Human
Where: Disney+Hotstar
Language: Hindi
Cast: Shefali Shah, Kirti Kulhari and Vishal Jhetwa
Director: Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Mozez Singh
Plot: A deep dive into the underbelly of human drug testing and the world of medical scams.
Karm Yudh
Where: Disney+Hotstar
Language: Hindi
Cast: Satish Kaushik, Ashutosh Rana, Paoli Dam
Director: Ravi Adhikari
Plot: It's blood vs blood at the Roy Group of Industries, and the fight for the power grab begins.
Maharani Season 2
Where: SonyLIV
Language: Hindi
Cast: Huma S Qureshi, Sohum Shah, Amit Sial.
Director: Ravindra Gautam
Plot: Set in the mid-1999, the series is inspired by real-life events Bihar Legislative Assembly election.
Modern Love: Mumbai
Where: Prime Video
Language: Hindi
Cast: Fatima Sana Shaikh, Chitrangada Singh, Arshad Warsi, Pratik Gandhi, Ranveer Brar, Masaba Gupta, Ritwik Bhowmik, Yeo Yann Yann, Meiyang Chang, Naseeruddin Shah, Wamiqa Gabbi, Bhupendra Jadawat, Dilip Prabhavalkar, Tanuja, Sarika, Danesh Razvi, Prateik Babbar, Aadar Malik, Dolly Singh
Director: Shonali Bose, Hansal Mehta, Vishal Bhardwaj, Alankrita Shrivastava, Dhruv Sehgal, Nupur Asthana
Plot: The anthology explores six unique yet universal stories of human connection and love in their varied forms.
Aasharam Season 2
Where: MX Player
Language: Hindi
Cast: Bobby Deol, Aaditi Pohankar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Darshan Kumaar, Anupria Goenka, Adhyayan Summan.
Director: Prakash Jha
Plot: As the true face of Kashipur waale Baba Nirala unfurls, various hidden dark secrets of Aashram are discovered by Sub-Inspector Ujagar Singh and Constable Sadhu.
Panchayat Season 2
Where: Prime Video
Language: Hindi
Cast: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy
Director: Deepak Kumar Mishra
Plot: What happens when an engineering graduate gets stuck in a remote village panchayat?
Recce
Where: Zee5
Language: Tamil-Telugu
Cast: Sriram, Siva Balaji, Dhanya Balakrishna, Saranya Pradeep, Rajashree, Aadukalam Naren and Ester Noronha
Director: Poluru Krishna
Plot: In Tadipatri village, sub-inspector Lenin is given the task of solving a dual murder case. His investigation leads him to the dark underbelly of familial relationships.
Rocket Boys
Where: SonyLIV
Language: Hindi
Cast: Jim Sarbh, Ishwak Singh, and Regina Cassandra.
Director: Abhay Pannu
Plot: The story of two extraordinary men, Homi Jehangir Bhabha and Vikram Ambalal Sarabhai, creating history with the country's first space program.
Rudra: The Edge of Darkness
Where: Disney+Hotstar
Language: Hindi
Cast: Ajay Devgn, Raashii Khanna and Esha Deol
Director: Rajesh Mapuskar
Plot: Super-cop Rudra Veer Singh embarks on a journey through the maze of psychotic minds.
Suzhal - The Vortex
Where: Prime Video
Language: Tamil
Cast: Kathir, Aishwarya Rajesh, Radhakrishnan Parthiban, Sriya Reddy
Director: Bramma, Anucharan M
Plot: Set against the backdrop of a unique micro-festival, ancient myths collide with the troubling present as we are drawn into the eye of the storm.
Cuttpuli
Where: Disney+Hotstar
Language: Hindi
Cast: Akshay Kumar, Rakulpreet Singh
Director: Ranjith M Tewari
Plot: Three Murders, one City, a Cop and a Serial-Killer out On the Loose!
Breathe: Into Shadows Season 2
Where: Prime Video
Language: Hindi
Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen
Director: Mayank Sharma
Plot: After staying dormant for three years, Avinash Sabharwal's alter ego, J, breaks out of the mental asylum to take revenge.
Vilangu
Where: Zee5
Language: Tamil
Cast: Ineya, Bala Saravanan, Munishkanth and R. N. R. Manohar.
Director: Prasanth Pandiyaraj
Plot: Paridhi, a cop undergoing a stressful personal situation, must solve a mysterious murder case that has put the police department on its toes.