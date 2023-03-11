Oscars 2023: Lauren Gottlieb to perform on 'Naatu Naatu', shares picture & note

Well, not Ram Charan, not Jr NTR but American actor-dancer Lauren Gottlieb, who made her Bollywood debut with Remo D'Souza's 'ABCD' will be dancing on 'Naatu Naatu' at Oscars 2023 on March 12.

Sharing photos of herself against Los Angeles' iconic Hollywood Sign in the background, Lauren wrote, "SPECIAL NEWS!!! I'm performing on Naatu Naatu at the OSCARS!!!!!! I'm beyond excited to represent India on the most prestigious stage in the world. Wish me luck!!!" For those unaware, RRR is the first Indian film in over two decades to be nominated for the Academy Awards. Naatu Naatu is the first Indian song to be nominated at the Oscars.

Lauren also wrote, "My heart could literally explode. Rehearsals have been surreal. Both my worlds Bollywood and Hollywood together." [sic]

Lauren was in the sixth season of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and also the third season of So You Think You Can Dance in 2005. She then made her Bollywood debut with Anybody Can Dance (ABCD). She was also part of the sequel Anybody Can Dance 2.

Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will make the journey to the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to perform the song. With music by Keeravaani and lyrics by Chandrabose, "Naatu Naatu" is a sensation all across the world from the Telegu-language action epic "RRR" with its catchy tune and accompanying dance by actors Ram Charan and N.T. Rama Rao Jr.

Speaking about the Oscar performance, Jr NTR told KTLA, "I don't think that's happening (him and Ram dancing to Naatu Naatu at the event). I was looking forward for it to happen. But, unfortunately, we didn't have time to rehearse. Because we don't want to go on to the biggest stage in the world and go unprepared. So, we were busy, I was busy and so was maybe Charan busy with a lot of prior commitments back home. So, I don't think we will be performing but our music director (MM) Keeravani, the singers of the song Rahul (Sipligunj), and my brother (Kaala) Bhairava, they will be performing the song. I think it will be nice for me to sit in the audience and watch the song because the moment I watch that clip, my legs have started aching all over again."

The tune is competing for the best original song trophy — the blockbuster's sole nomination — against the likes of Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Mitski and David Byrne, and Diane Warren. Rihanna will also be performing "Lift Me Up," from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," on Oscar night. More performances will be announced over the next two weeks.

What is RRR about?

The film is a pre-Independence fictional story focusing on two real-life Indian revolutionaries in the 1920s -- Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR). It also features Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson with Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in special appearances. The film was released worldwide in 2022 and collected over Rs 1,200 crore in reported earnings.