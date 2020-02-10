South Korean director Bong Joon-ho's Parasite created history by becoming the first non-English-language film ever to win Oscars for Best Picture. The win makes Parasite the first-ever foreign-language film in the ceremony's 92-year history to take the top prize.

The black comedy movie also won the Best International Feature Film as well as Best Director and Original Screenplay.

Director Bong Joon Ho's win in the directing category was a surprise as "1917" director Sam Mendes was expected to bag the award after securing the Golden Globe and Directors Guild.

Renée Zellweger took home the best actress prize for her role in "Judy," while Joaquin Phoenix received the best actor nod for "Joker".

Here is the complete list of winners

Best Picture

Parasite

Best Actress

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Best Actor

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Best director

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Music (original song)

"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" from Rocketman

Music (original score)

Joker

International feature film

South Korea, Parasite

Makeup and hairstyling

Bombshell

Visual effects

1917

Best film editing

Ford v Ferrari

Best cinematography

Roger Deakins, 1917

Best sound mixing

1917

Best sound editing

Ford v Ferrari

Best supporting actress

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Documentary short feature

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)

Documentary feature

American Factory

Best costume design

Jacqueline Durran, Little Women

Best production design

Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood

Live-action short film

The Neighbors' Window

Best adapted screenplay

Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit

Best original screenplay

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Animated short film

Hair Love

Animated feature film

Toy Story 4

Best supporting actor

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood