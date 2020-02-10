Joaquin Phoenix wins OSCAR for best actor Close
Joaquin Phoenix wins OSCAR for best actor

South Korean director Bong Joon-ho's Parasite created history by becoming the first non-English-language film ever to win Oscars for Best Picture. The win makes Parasite the first-ever foreign-language film in the ceremony's 92-year history to take the top prize.

Oscars
Reuters

The black comedy movie also won the Best International Feature Film as well as Best Director and Original Screenplay.

Director Bong Joon Ho's win in the directing category was a surprise as "1917" director Sam Mendes was expected to bag the award after securing the Golden Globe and Directors Guild.

Renée Zellweger took home the best actress prize for her role in "Judy," while Joaquin Phoenix received the best actor nod for "Joker".

Joaquin Phoenix Joker Movie
Facebook/Joker Movie

Here is the complete list of winners

Best Picture
Parasite

Best Actress
Renée Zellweger, Judy

Best Actor
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Best director
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Music (original song)
"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" from Rocketman

Music (original score)
Joker

International feature film
South Korea, Parasite

Makeup and hairstyling
Bombshell

Visual effects
1917

Best film editing
Ford v Ferrari

Best cinematography
Roger Deakins, 1917

Best sound mixing
1917

Best sound editing
Ford v Ferrari

Best supporting actress
Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Documentary short feature
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)

Documentary feature
American Factory

Best costume design
Jacqueline Durran, Little Women

Best production design
Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood

Live-action short film
The Neighbors' Window

Best adapted screenplay
Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit

Best original screenplay
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Animated short film
Hair Love

Animated feature film
Toy Story 4

Best supporting actor
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood