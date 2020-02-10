South Korean director Bong Joon-ho's Parasite created history by becoming the first non-English-language film ever to win Oscars for Best Picture. The win makes Parasite the first-ever foreign-language film in the ceremony's 92-year history to take the top prize.
#Oscars Moment: @ParasiteMovie wins for Best Picture. pic.twitter.com/AokyBdIzl5— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 10, 2020
The black comedy movie also won the Best International Feature Film as well as Best Director and Original Screenplay.
A few words from a winner… #Oscars pic.twitter.com/q6rt98eC2y— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 10, 2020
Director Bong Joon Ho's win in the directing category was a surprise as "1917" director Sam Mendes was expected to bag the award after securing the Golden Globe and Directors Guild.
Renée Zellweger took home the best actress prize for her role in "Judy," while Joaquin Phoenix received the best actor nod for "Joker".
Here is the complete list of winners
Best Picture
Parasite
Best Actress
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Best Actor
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Best director
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
Music (original song)
"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" from Rocketman
Music (original score)
Joker
International feature film
South Korea, Parasite
Makeup and hairstyling
Bombshell
Visual effects
1917
Best film editing
Ford v Ferrari
Best cinematography
Roger Deakins, 1917
Best sound mixing
1917
Best sound editing
Ford v Ferrari
Best supporting actress
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Documentary short feature
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)
Documentary feature
American Factory
Best costume design
Jacqueline Durran, Little Women
Best production design
Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood
Live-action short film
The Neighbors' Window
Best adapted screenplay
Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit
Best original screenplay
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
Animated short film
Hair Love
Animated feature film
Toy Story 4
Best supporting actor
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood