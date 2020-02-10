Critically acclaimed movie Joker stars Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck, whose shattered dreams of being a successful stand-up comedian lead him down a dark path.

With Phoenix's win, the movie has claimed two golden statuettes. "Joker" composer Hildur Guðnadóttir won the Oscar for Best Original Score.

Who is Joaquin Phoenix?

Phoenix started acting in television with his brother River and sister Summer. His first major film role was in SpaceCamp (1986). During this period, he was credited as Leaf Phoenix, his self-given name.

He later went back to his birth name and received positive reviews for his supporting work in the comedy-drama To Die For (1995) and the period film Quills(2000).

He received wider attention for his portrayal of Commodus in Gladiator (2000), which earned him a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor

Phoenix has also ventured into directing music videos, as well as producing films and television shows. For recording the soundtrack to Walk the Line, he won the Grammy Award for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media.

Lends his support on various issues

Phoenix is a social activist, lending his support to several charities and humanitarian organizations. While accepting his BAFTA award, he had come out hard on the film industry's systematic racism.

Engaged to Rooney Mara

Three years since he started dating Rooney Mara (you might remember her from The Social Network, The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo, and Carol), they are now officially engaged.

Story behind the scar on his lip

One of Phoenix's most famous features is the scar on his lip. He says that while his mother was pregnant with him, she felt some kind of sharp pain and then he came out with that scar. We have no idea if he's serious about that or not, but it makes for an interesting story.

Scared of flying

As per reports, despite his last name, this Phoenix does not like to fly. On one especially challenging flight, the plane was about halfway through its travel time when Phoenix had a panic attack. He was so overwhelmed that the plane's crew had to physically restrain him. Phoenix also said that the pilot essentially punched him to take him back down a notch or two.