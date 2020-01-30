After sweeping five Grammy wins, singer Billie Eilish is all set to rock the Oscars awards ceremony with her performance, scheduled on February 9.

The Academy made an announcement on Twitter. "Are you ready? @billieeilish will take to the #Oscars stage for a special performance," Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) tweeted.

The singer swept five prizes at the Grammy Awards: best new artist, the record of the year, the album of the year, the song of the year and the best pop vocal album.

Eilish became the youngest solo performer to ever win album of the year in the process, CNN reported.

John Elton to perform

Apart from Eilish, John Elton will be performing at the Oscars. The singer will perform the song "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" from the movie "Rocketman" that has been nominated for an Academy Award in the Original Song category.

Elton will be performing at the #Oscars with '(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again' from #Rocketman, which is nominated for Best Original Song! ?✨



Watch live on Sunday, February 9th! pic.twitter.com/SfPmoAt98O — Elton John (@eltonofficial) January 29, 2020

Popular American musician Questlove will also be making an appearance at the ceremony.

Oscars to go almost green

In an announcement the Academy recently said that that post-Oscar ceremony scheduled on February 9, will be served almost green menu.

"For the past decade, the Academy has been committed to reducing its carbon footprint. For the past seven years, the Oscars show has had a zero-carbon imprint."

"We continue to expand our sustainability plan with the ultimate goal of becoming carbon neutral." the academy said in a statement.

The Oscar Nominees Luncheon which took place a few days ago has already been served green menu.

The Academy follows the footsteps of Hollywood Foreign Press Association who served plant-based menu at the Golden Globes award ceremony.