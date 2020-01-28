As a commitment to support the planet, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced that post-Oscar ceremony scheduled on February 9, will be served almost green menu.

The Governors Ball which is post-award ceremony will have 70 per cent plant-based, and 30 per cent vegetarian, fish and meat as part of the menu, Variety.com reported.

The announcement was made after the Academy served an entirely plant-based menu at the Oscar Nominees Luncheon on Monday.

Leonardo DiCaprio attends luncheon

The Nominees luncheon was attended by Leonardo DiCaprio who is nominated for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', Al Pacino and several other A-listers who remembered basketball legend Kobe Bryant.

Bryant died on Sunday along with his daughter and seven others in a helicopter crash.

"For the past decade, the Academy has been committed to reducing its carbon footprint. For the past seven years, the Oscars show has had a zero-carbon imprint. We continue to expand our sustainability plan with the ultimate goal of becoming carbon neutral." the academy said in a statement.

"The Academy is an organization of storytellers from around the world, and we owe our global membership a commitment to supporting the planet," it added.

The Academy follows the footsteps of Hollywood Foreign Press Association who served plant-based menu at the Golden Globes award ceremony.