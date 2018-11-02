The full movie of Oru Kuttanadan Blog starring Mammootty, Raai Laxmi and Anu Sithara leaked on torrents for free download within hours after its DVDs hit the stalls across Kerala on November 1.

Oru Kuttanadan Blog was released in cinema halls on October 4. Made on a budget of Rs 8 crore, the movie has reportedly collected Rs 3.50 crore gross at the worldwide box office in its lifetime run. The film has ended up as a big flop, causing a huge setback for superstar Mammootty.

Sathyam Audios, which has reportedly acquired its rights, released the DVD of Oru Kuttanadan Blog officially into the market on November 1. "#Oru_Kuttanadan_Blog movie dvd and vcd released today from #Sathyam_Audios," reads post on the account of latest Malayalam movie's DVD.

Within an hour after the DVD of Oru Kuttanadan Blog hit the stalls, some torrent sites leaked the full HD movie on the internet for free download. A couple of websites run by notorious gangs are offering four different versions of the complete HD film with sizes ranging between 1.4 GB and 400 MB.

Written and directed by Sethu, Oru Kuttanadan Blog is a comedy film that is set in the backdrop of Kuttanad. The movie is about an influential character in the area and the people in his hometown - Krishnapuram. Mammootty, Raai Laxmi, Ananya, Anu Sithara, Shamna Kasim have played the lead roles.

Oru Kuttanadan Blog opened to negative response, which took a toll on its collection, forcing the distributors to withdraw it from most cinema halls before the end of its first week. Now, the free download of its HD print is likely to affect the sale of its DVD and end up incurring losses to Sathyam Audios.