Director Sethu's Malayalam movie Oru Kuttanadan Blog (OKB) starring Mammootty, Anu Sithara, Raai Laxmi, Siddique, Shamna Kasim, has got negative review and average rating from the audience.

Oru Kuttanadan Blog is a light-hearted comedy movie that is set a village named Kuttanad and deals with the lives of people there. Director Sethu has written the story, screenplay and dialogues for the film, which has been produced by PK Muralidharan and Santha Murali under the banner Anantha Visions. It has got a U certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 2.17 hours.

Oru Kuttanadan Blog story: Sidhu is writing a blog that explores the serene beauty of the village Kuttanadu. It revolves around Hariyettan (Mammootty), who is an idol to the youth. His life forms the crux of the story.

Analysis: Oru Kuttanadan Blog deals with a simple story and there is nothing great about it. Director Sethu makes it a good family entertainer with his treatment of the subject. Some light-hearted moments keep you hooked to your seats, say the audience.

Performances: Mammootty has delivered decent performance, which is the highlight of Oru Kuttanadan Blog. Anu Sithara, Raai Laxmi, Siddique, Shamna Kasim, Sunny Wayne, Sohan Seenulal, Nedumudi Venu, Sanju Sivram, Swasika, Vivek Gopan and Lalu Alex have done their jobs well and they are also assets of the film, say the viewers.

Technical: Oru Kuttanadan Blog has good production values and selection of exotic locales and picturisation make it a visual treat. Sethu's dialogues, Sreenath Sivasankaran's songs and Bijibal's background score are other attractions on the technical front, add the audience.

Oru Kuttanadan Blog review live updates: We bring you some viewers' reaction on the film shared on Twitter. Continue to read audience response.

Rahul Shaji Rj‏ @Rahulrj_offl

•#OruKuttanadanBlog First Half • All characters except rai laxmi decent performance • BGM and overall sound designs • Mamootty Screen Presence • 2 Songs in first half • DOP , Locations • Over the first half with a suspence. • Overall superb first half.



Malayalam Review‏ @MalayalamReview

#OruKuttanadanBlog Boring Movie Poor Story and Direction Except Songs Rest 1.5/5 Bo Prediction - Streetlights Parole Oru Kuttanadan Blog

HARI‏ @HS_offl

#OruKuttanadanBlog As expected, Below average product from Sethu. Cliched story ends on a pathetic note.

M'wood Updates‏ @abureload2

#OruKuttanadanBlog As expected an Outdated product with crap direction having resemblence with now a days tele-serials Cinematography and songs are the only Positive side of the movie Poor performance from the leading actresses Rating :2/5

Friday Matinee‏ @VRFridayMatinee

If you ask who will benefit from #OruKuttanadanBlog .I would say music director Sreenath ☺️ Everything else falls apart, director sethu dont even know how to charectrize @mammukka.Apart from visuals and Music, #OruKuttanadanBlog is strictly #BelowAverage

CinemaPraanthan‏ @Democratrodrigu

#OruKuttanadanBlog Average Movie. Songs, Cinematograpy and Mammookka good. Nothing new to offer. A watchable flick for family audience. Sethu must join hands with sachi and make hum self safe. Kuttanaadu is pictured very well.

Kerala Box Office Updates‏ @KeralaBoxOffees

#OrukuttanadanBlog is Only Below Average flick Script Had Nothing New To Offer For An Actor Like Megastar all Songs Overall : Disappointed 2.5/5

Forum Reelz‏ @Forumreelz

#OruKuttanadanBlog : An Average First Half Followed By An Below Average Second Half Sethu Failed To Engage Audience With A Crap Direction And Some Usual Cliche Scenes Natural Beauty Of Kuttanad,Neat And Colourful Visuals And Sreenath's Music Works Deserves a Special Mention

SK Reviews‏ @SK_SHA_KOLLAM

#OruKuttanadanBlog : 1st Half : Pathetic : Thin & Weak Story : Not A Single Scene Interesting : Over Clichéd #If The Same Level Continues This Will Be Another #Disaster For @mammukka #OruKuttanadanBlog A Total Horrible Experience For The Audience ; Pathetic Story & irritating Screenplay ; #Sethu Miserably Fails As Director #Will End Up As #Disaster in BoxOffice



KeralaBoxofficeStats‏ @kboxstats

#OruKuttanadanBlog Keeping apart from #Megastar charisma,Totally disappointing movie from the makers. Slightly better first half. Will be tough to survive. 2/5 BELOW AVERAGE

Forum Keralam (FK)‏ @Forumkeralam1

Sethus filmography as a writer wasn't much impressive and his directorial debut isn't different.#OruKuttanadanBlog is an outright disappointment where even a star like @mammukka is wasted. There in an array of cast but none of them gets a meaty role including the three female leads. Overall Sethu should have selected a better script for his debut #OruKuttanadanBlog

