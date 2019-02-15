The full movie of Lovers Day, which is the Telugu version of Priya Prakash Varrier's Oru Adaar Love, has been leaked online for free download, which is likely to affect its collection at the box office.

Lovers Day has become the victim of piracy on its opening day after some fraudsters allegedly leaked the movie on their website. A notorious gang, which known for its illegal activities online, apparently recorded the complete film during its screening in a cinema hall and released it online even before the last show of its first day got over.

The notorious gang's website offers six different HQ line audio prints of the full movie of Lovers Day ranging between 2.2GB and 200 MB for free download. The filmgoers, who have allegedly watched this pirated copy, say that this print has poor audio and visual quality and the flick should be watched in the cinema halls to get a better experience.

Lovers Day is a romantic comedy film which has been written by Sarang Jayaprakash and Lijo Panadan and directed by Omar Lulu. This coming-of-age drama reminisces about high school days and first crushes. The film addresses those deep love emotions and stereotypes that students pass through.

The makers of Oru Adaar Love released its first song Manikya Malaraya Poovi on February 9, 2018, and Priya Prakash Varrier's wink featured in its music video went viral on the internet, making the actress a nationwide sensation. Following this, the makers decided to tweak its script to give it a pan India appeal and dubbed the movie in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi. The movie was expected to be a hit in all the languages.

Since there was no competition from the original Telugu film, Lovers Day was expected to start with a bang at the box office, but the movie opened to an average response. On top of it, the film failed to meet the expectations of the viewers and received a mixed response which is posing a threat for its prospects at the ticket counter.

The mixed word of mouth might force some filmgoers to download the full movie of Lovers Day from the internet for free. If this happens, it will directly eat away the share of its distributors. The makers have reportedly taken precautionary measures to curb its piracy. It should be seen whether they would be able to take its pirated copy down from the internet before it spreads to other websites.

