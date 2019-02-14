Priya Prakash Varrier and Roshan Abdul Rahoof's much-hyped movie, Lovers Day, has failed to live up to the expectations of the audience. Hence it has received an average review and rating from Telugu audience and critics.

Oru Adhaar Love became a nation-wide sensation after Priya Prakash Varrier's wink scene went viral on social media. The makers of the movie dubbed and released it in Telugu, Tamil and Kannada along with its original version in a bid to cash in on the hype and curiosity generated by its promo. Its Telugu version titled Lovers Day has been censored with a U/A certificate and its runtime is 2 hours and 25 minutes.

Lovers Day is a musical love story and a coming-of-age drama that revolves around the life of Class 12 students. The film is a love triangle between Priya Prakash Varrier, Roshan Abdul Rahoof and Noorin Shereef. It is all about first love, friendship, jealousy, infatuation and attraction.

Analysis: Lovers Day is a half-baked attempt on high school romances. Superficial characters ruin the whole experience and make it a boring watch. Priya Prakash Varrier, Roshan Abdul Rahoof and Noorin Shereef have done good jobs. The movie has good production values and music and picturisation are the attractions on the technical front, say the audience and critics.

Lovers Day movie review: We bring you some Telugu audience and critics' verdict on the film shared on Twitter and some movie portals. Continue to see their feedback:

Saiteja Aj Bunny‏ @AjBunnyAA

Watched #OruAdaarLove as #LoversDay such a beautiful journey had seen in this film... I looked back up my schooling... Tq @OmarLulu2 for this emotional journey u have given to us #GadhaJohn I involved in this character very much #LoversdayInTheaters

Survi‏ @PavanSurvi

All that hypes up a simple line cannot really deliver. #Loversday proves the saying without any doubt. Entire team needs lessons in filmmaking #OruAdaarLove

123Telugu Rating: 2

Lover's Day has a heavy hangover of Happy Days and other movies of similar genre. However, there is hardly a gripping story or fun moments to keep the dejavu feeling away. A major part of the narrative wanders aimlessly.

Tollywood Rating: 3

Overall Lover's day is an interesting romantic entertainer. The plus points of Lover's day are the performance of Noorin Sherif and Priya Prakash varrier's glamour. There are not any glaring errors on the direction front. Lack of a strong story is the main drawback of Lover's Day. Try this film, this weekend, you will not be disappointed.