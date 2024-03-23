The opening ceremony of the IPL saw some of the biggest names of the industry in full attendance. Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Sonu Nigam, AR Rahman enthralled the audience with their energetic performances. However, it was the presence of social media influencer, Orry, that left everyone surprised.

In the broadcast panel were Virender Sehwag, Suresh Raina and Orry. Now, one of Orry's conversation with Sehwag has taken over social media. On being asked about his favourite shot, Orhan said that his suit was too expensive to play the sport and he would show it later. "Ye suit na bahut mehenga hai. Is mein sports nahi khel sakte. But baad mein dikhayega," he said.

The answer didn't seem to impress Sehwag. When the anchor asked Sehwag to show his favourite shot, this is what he said. "Main maara toh inhe bahar hi bhejunga (If I hit, will send him out)," he shot back. "I wish they stop degrading cricketers by getting folks like Orry on the show to discuss cricket in the name of entertainment," commented a user on the video.

Reactions

"Why has he even been called?" asked a user in the comments section. "That's Viru for you," another person commented. "Is this IPL or Bigg Boss?" asked one more person. "This rate we will stop watching IPL just like BB," another comment read. Slowly and steadily Orry has dominated the social media space. From joining Bigg Boss, appearing on Koffee with Karan to even being invited to Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding festivities; he has been all over the place. Amid all this, he made the revelation of planning his own downfall.

Orry planning his downfall

"I am not an actor, so I consider my life the movie I am acting in. When you see me on pap pages and on screen, that is the story I am telling. I am in the comment section, reading every review of the image," he said on KWK.

"When everyone's like, '15 minutes of fame', 'this will end', 'he will vanish', 'the fame is getting to his head'. Yes, the fame is getting to my head. Yes, I have an attitude problem now. I think I am better than everyone. I am planning my own downfall now," he further added.