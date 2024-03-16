Orhan Awatramani is a testament to the power of social media. Nobody knows how he came, where he came from but the influencer soon overshadowed social media with his pictures with some of the biggest names in the industry.

From chatting with Salman Khan and staying inside the Bigg Boss house to being invited by the Ambanis for Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding, the young lad is all over the place.

Orry's purpose

While up until now no one has been able to talk about Orry's source of income, the influencer has now thrown some light on that department. He revealed that attending these parties and bringing joy to the attendees, is his main source of income.

"For now, my focus is to spread the message of happiness. It resonates with people, keeps me going, and allows me to attend events that bring joy to others and myself. These appearances are currently my primary source of income," he told Forbes.

Orry's fee

Orhan further added that he gets paid somewhere between Rs 15 - 30 lakh per wedding or event. "People call me to weddings and they are happy to pay me anywhere between ₹15 lakh- ₹30 lakh. They want me to attend not as a guest but as a friend, maybe to the groom or someone else. My actual audience keeps me so afloat that they want me there at their events," he said.

Orry also launched limited edition T-shirts featuring his emojis, key chains, bag tags, and stickers. However, he insists that those are not for selling purposes but just for gifting and appreciation.