On August 29, 2019, a powerful earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale hit Oregon. Even though there were no immediate damages or injuries reported, a section of people believes that this earthquake could be a foreshock that may be signalling the arrival of a dangerous seismic activity. Frank Hoogerbeets, a self-proclaimed seismic researcher who operates from the Netherlands claims that an earthquake measuring 7 on the Richter scale could jolt planet earth between August 30 and September 02.

As per Hoogerbeets, critical planetary alignments and lunar geometry have direct impacts in determining seismic activities here on the earth. Hoogerbeets reveals that a critical lunar geometry that will happen on August 30, 2019, will trigger seismic activity this weekend, and if it happens, catastrophe will be triggered in the area affected.

"Critical lunar geometry on the 30th will likely trigger seismic activity over 6 magnitude between the 30th and September 2nd, potentially peaking magnitude 7," posted Hoogerbeets on his website Ditrianum.

Hoogerbeets had previously claimed that he is using a very advanced system called SSGI (Solar System Geometry Index) to predict earthquakes. The seismic researcher argues that certain planetary alignment creates an electromagnetic force, and it is responsible for destabilizing tectonic plates on earth.

Hoogerbeets also added that he is not a conspiracy theorist, and all he wishes to do is opening up the truth in front of the general public.

"Contrary to what is falsely being claimed, we are not part of any conspiracy theory group. We are not against anyone or anything. We provide information in an impartial manner about the seismic effects from specific planetary and lunar geometry," added Hoogerbeets.

However, seismic experts believe that there is no current technology on earth that is capable of predicting earthquakes with such precision. As per these experts, Hoogerbeets predictions that came true are classic cases of co-incidences, and there is no scientific base to them.