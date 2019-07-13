Frank Hoogerbeets, a self-proclaimed Dutch seismic researcher has been predicting earthquakes on his website 'Ditrianum' for the past few years. Interestingly, many of his predictions turned true, and it includes the California earthquakes which happened on July 5 and July 6, 2019.

After the California earthquake, Hoogerbeets had claimed that earthquakes will happen either on July 12 or 13. Shockingly, on July 13, a powerful tremor measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale rattled the Philippines. As per the latest updates, more than 50 people have been injured in the Philippines, and the quake has also caused considerable infrastructure damage.

Hoogerbeets claims that critical planetary and lunar alignments are destabilizing tectonic plates on the earth, and it is causing an increase in seismic activities. The researcher also argues that he is using an advanced system named SSGI (Solar System Geometry Index) to predict possible earthquakes.

"The critical geometry on July 8-9 has not yet triggered large seismic activity, but it did cause an initial seismic lull as expected. Because this lull is still continuing, even after the lunar peak on the 10th, the anticipated large seismic activity could very well arrive a bit later," wrote Hoogerbeets on his website.

It should be noted that the Philippines is a part of the Pacific Ring of Fire, an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin. In April 2019, an earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale had hit the country, and it resulted in the death of 11 people.

As Hoogerbeets' prediction has once again turned true, followers of this Dutch researcher strongly believe that a megaquake will hit the planet soon, spreading chaos everywhere.

However, seismic experts are not convinced, and they claim that no current technology on the earth is capable of predicting future tremors with such precision. They believe that Hoogerbeets is making these claims just for the sake of publicity.