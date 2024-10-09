It might just have been two days, but tempers are already flying inside the Bigg Boss 18 house. The most popular contestant of the season, Vivian Dsena, has already had a showdown with a couple of inmates. After being chosen by the housemates as the least liked contestant amongst them, Dsena is not holding himself back in expressing his attitude.

Vivian's fight with Chaahat

Vivian locked horns with Chaahat Pandey not once but twice. At first, the two got into an argument over who would sleep where. Chaahat alleged that Vivian's snoring was giving her troubles and asked him to change beds, which led to a sharp reaction from the Madhubala actor. "Order na suna ladki," he was heard telling Pandey in the promo.

In another promo released by the channel, the two can be seen arguing as Chaahat nominates him. As she nominates him, she cites the reason of him throwing around his 'attitude' as the reason. Reacting to this, the Shakti actor shouted, "Tere se baat kari? (Did I talk to you)" It is then that Shilpa Shirodkar intervenes to pacify the two of them.

Social media elated

Vivian's showdown with the inmates has got social media hailing the actor for bringing out his 'RK' avatar. Vivian played the role of RK in the show Madhubala where he won hearts with his arrogance and attitude. "Vivian will eat them all," wrote a user. "He is totally rocking it," another user commented. "Vivian the winner," read a comment. "saw posts accusing #VivianDsena of being rude to Chaahat. Honestly, I saw NOTHING of the sort. He explained his discomfort wrt sleeping wt others quite clearly; it was chaahat who made an issue, n HATS OFF to #ShrutikaArjun who volunteered WHEN SHE WS ASLEEP," another comment read.

"Order na de ladki. This is the #VivianDsena we all want to express with the little pinch of 'RK' in him," a social media user wrote. "Finally, for the first time, we can see the aggressive side of Vivian. full on fire," another social media user commented.