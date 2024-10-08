Bigg Boss 18 kickstarted on Sunday night when the inmates entered the house. On Monday itself, the housemates had a verbal scuffle.

The dramatic and controversial house began with Shehzada Dhami's altercation with Chum Darang to Karan Veer Mehra's argument with Arfeen Khan-Avinash Mishra; the contestants have already started picking fights.

Amidst verbal fights and altercations, reports regarding the wild card entries in the show have already started surfacing.

Vivian Dsena's ex-wife Vahbiz Dorabjee to enter as wild card

According to the reports doing the rounds on the internet, Vivian Dsena's ex-wife, Vahbiz Dorabjee, and well-known television actor Karam Rajpal are expected to be the wildcard entrants on the Salman Khan-hosted show.

As per a report in ETimes, "Their entry is soon to happen. Viewers can expect to see them inside this week itself."

Vivian Dsena was married to Vahbiz Dorabjee. The duo worked together in Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani and got married in 2013. However, they filed for divorce in 2016, which was finalized in 2021, and the couple finally parted ways. Later, Vivian converted to Islam and married an Egyptian journalist, Nouran Aly.

This season, there are 18 contestants locked inside the house; apart from the contestants, the fun element is a donkey 'Gadhraj' entering the house with the housemates.

Bigg Boss Season 18's final list of contestants includes author and life coach Arfeen Khan and his wife Sara, Vivian Dsena, 'Viral Bhabhi' Hema Sharma, Nyrra Banerjee, Muskan Bamne, Shoaib Ibrahim, Karanveer Mehra, Avinash Mishra, Shehzada Dhami, Shilpa Shirodkar, Rajat Dalal, Chum Darang, Chaahat Pandey and Tejinder Singh Bagga, among others.

Bigg Boss 18 is streaming on Jio Cinema.