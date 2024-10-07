The grand premiere of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18 starts with the theme Time Ka Taandav. This time, the past, present, and future theme's grand premiere was filled with twists and drama. 18 contestants have entered the house and the winner will be rewarded with Rs 50 lakh along with the trophy.

Take a look at the contestants.

Chaahat Pandey

Chaahat Pandey is a television actor known for shows such as Humari Bahu Silk and Durga–Mata Ki Chhaya. Salman teased her about her Naagin-inspired long hair.

Shehzada Dhami

Shehzada Dhami, who was seen in Yeh Rishta kya Kehlata Hai, spoke about his fallout with Rajan Shahi. He spoke endlessly about how he was humiliated by the director of his show.

Shilpa Shirodkar

Popular actor Shilpa Shirodkar got a warm welcome. She starred in movies such as Kishen Kanhaiya, and Chhoti Bahoo.

Avinash Mishra

Avinash Mishra is a TV actor and was seen in Yeh Teri Galiyan and Ishqbaaaz.

Tajinder Singh Bagga

Bagga was the national secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, the youth wing of the BJP. The 38-year-old leader also serves as in-charge of Uttarakhand's BJP youth wing.

Shrutika Arjun

Tamil actor Shrutika Arjun met Salman Khan on stage and couldn't stop fans crushing over him. She even joked about how she starred in four movies, all of which flopped.

Nyrraa M Banerji

Nyrraa M Banerji is Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada actor.

Chum Darang

Badhaai Do actor Chum Darang is from Arunachal Pradesh and also worked on Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Karan Veer Mehra

Karan recently won Khatron Ke Khiladi and has now entered Bigg Boss 18 and aims to win the show.

Rajat Dalal

Weightlifter Rajat Dalal has joined the show. Recently, Rajat was in the news for slamming his car into a biker and not bothering to check on him.

Muskan Bamne

Muskaan Bamne is best known for her role as Pakhi in the popular Star Plus show Anupamaa.

Arfeen Khan and Sara Arfeen Khan

Hrithik Roshan's life coach Arfeen Khan and his wife, Sara, have joined the show.

Hema Sharma aka Viral Bhabhi

Hema Sharma is a social activist and content creator, best known for her viral dance videos. She has appeared in films like Dabangg 3, Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, and One Day: Justice Delivered.

In 2023, she accused host Salman Khan's team of misbehaviour.

Gunratan Sadavarte

Advocate Gunratan Sadvarte is a lawyer. The Maharashtra Bar Council eventually suspended his license to practise law for two years.

Eisha Singh

Eisha Singh made her TV debut at the age of 17 with Ishq Ka Rang Safed. Her claim to fame show was Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, followed by Ishq Subhaan Allah and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya. Eisha made her film debut in 2022 with Middle-Class Love.

Vivian D Sena

Popular TV actor Vivian DSena is known for playing angry heroes in shows like Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahani and Madhubala. Vivian was married to actor Vahbiz Dorabjee from 2013-16. In 2021, he married Nouran Aly, an Egyptian journalist and converted to Islam after his marriage.

Alice Kaushik

Pandya Store-fame actor is also part of BB-18. Alice lost her father to suicide when she was a child, and then her mother passed away. She began her career with Suryaputra Karn and then gained fame with Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum and Pandya Store.

Gadhraj

The wild card entry Gadhraj is a donkey, and he will be staying inside the house with 18 human inmates.

Bigg Boss 18 Weekend Ka Vaar will premiere at 9 PM every Saturday and Sunday.