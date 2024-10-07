The grand premiere of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18 starts with the theme Time Ka Taandav. This time, the past, present, and future theme's grand premiere was filled with twists and drama. 18 contestants have entered the house and the winner will be rewarded with Rs 50 lakh along with the trophy.
Take a look at the contestants.
Chaahat Pandey
Chaahat Pandey is a television actor known for shows such as Humari Bahu Silk and Durga–Mata Ki Chhaya. Salman teased her about her Naagin-inspired long hair.
Shehzada Dhami
Shehzada Dhami, who was seen in Yeh Rishta kya Kehlata Hai, spoke about his fallout with Rajan Shahi. He spoke endlessly about how he was humiliated by the director of his show.
Shilpa Shirodkar
Popular actor Shilpa Shirodkar got a warm welcome. She starred in movies such as Kishen Kanhaiya, and Chhoti Bahoo.
Avinash Mishra
Avinash Mishra is a TV actor and was seen in Yeh Teri Galiyan and Ishqbaaaz.
Tajinder Singh Bagga
Bagga was the national secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, the youth wing of the BJP. The 38-year-old leader also serves as in-charge of Uttarakhand's BJP youth wing.
Shrutika Arjun
Tamil actor Shrutika Arjun met Salman Khan on stage and couldn't stop fans crushing over him. She even joked about how she starred in four movies, all of which flopped.
Nyrraa M Banerji
Nyrraa M Banerji is Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada actor.
Chum Darang
Badhaai Do actor Chum Darang is from Arunachal Pradesh and also worked on Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi.
Karan Veer Mehra
Karan recently won Khatron Ke Khiladi and has now entered Bigg Boss 18 and aims to win the show.
Rajat Dalal
Weightlifter Rajat Dalal has joined the show. Recently, Rajat was in the news for slamming his car into a biker and not bothering to check on him.
Muskan Bamne
Muskaan Bamne is best known for her role as Pakhi in the popular Star Plus show Anupamaa.
Arfeen Khan and Sara Arfeen Khan
Hrithik Roshan's life coach Arfeen Khan and his wife, Sara, have joined the show.
Hema Sharma aka Viral Bhabhi
Hema Sharma is a social activist and content creator, best known for her viral dance videos. She has appeared in films like Dabangg 3, Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, and One Day: Justice Delivered.
In 2023, she accused host Salman Khan's team of misbehaviour.
Gunratan Sadavarte
Advocate Gunratan Sadvarte is a lawyer. The Maharashtra Bar Council eventually suspended his license to practise law for two years.
Eisha Singh
Eisha Singh made her TV debut at the age of 17 with Ishq Ka Rang Safed. Her claim to fame show was Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, followed by Ishq Subhaan Allah and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya. Eisha made her film debut in 2022 with Middle-Class Love.
Vivian D Sena
Popular TV actor Vivian DSena is known for playing angry heroes in shows like Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahani and Madhubala. Vivian was married to actor Vahbiz Dorabjee from 2013-16. In 2021, he married Nouran Aly, an Egyptian journalist and converted to Islam after his marriage.
Alice Kaushik
Pandya Store-fame actor is also part of BB-18. Alice lost her father to suicide when she was a child, and then her mother passed away. She began her career with Suryaputra Karn and then gained fame with Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum and Pandya Store.
Gadhraj
The wild card entry Gadhraj is a donkey, and he will be staying inside the house with 18 human inmates.
Bigg Boss 18 Weekend Ka Vaar will premiere at 9 PM every Saturday and Sunday.