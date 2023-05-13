Congress' Karnataka President D.K. Shivakumar broke down after defeating his BJP rival R. Ashoka by a whopping 76,408 votes in Kanakapura Assembly constituency.

Addressing reporters, Shivakumar said that the "BJP had hatched a conspiracy and gave me options of whether going to the prison or joining BJP. I opted to go to the prison. Sonia Gandhi met me in the Tihar jail, she believed me so much".

Shivakumar could not control his emotions and started choking while speaking. "I had given a promise. I have kept my word of achieving victory in the state to Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge," he said.

Shivakumar thanked the voters of Karnataka for giving a majority to the Congress.

"This victory was possible due to the efforts of party workers and leaders. This success has not come from a single person. I congratulate Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah and others," he said.

(With inputs from IANS)