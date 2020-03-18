After trending on social media when rumours regarding Oprah Winfrey's arrest for child trafficking surfaced online and also her Florida house been raided by law enforcement, the talk show host has finally responded putting an end to the speculation.

The television producer said in a tweet, "Just got a phone call that my name is trending. And being trolled for some awful FAKE thing. It's NOT TRUE. Haven't been raided, or arrested. Just sanitising and self-distancing with the rest of the world. Stay safe everybody"

A conspiracy theory started doing the rounds on social media about Oprah being arrested for sex trafficking after a report stated that former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, who has received a 23-year sentence for rape and assault, got a shorter sentence in exchange for blowing the whistle on the supposed trafficking activities in the US.

Harvey Weinstein, 67, a former movie mogul was sentenced to 23 years in prison after he was declared a sex offender for his conviction of third-degree rape and forcible sexual assault of two women. Miriam Haley and Jessica Mann pressed charges on Weinstein.

Oprah is best known for her talk show, The Oprah Winfrey Show, broadcast from Chicago, which was the highest-rated television program of its kind in history and ran in national syndication for 25 years from 1986 to 2011.

Dubbed the "Queen of All Media", she was the richest African American of the 20th century and North America's first black multi-billionaire, and she has been ranked the greatest black philanthropist in American history.

By 2007, she was sometimes ranked as the most influential woman in the world.