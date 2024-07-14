A day after the Ministry of Home Affairs amended the J&K Reorganization Act to give more powers to the Lieutenant Governor and Chief Secretary, opposition parties in Jammu and Kashmir strongly opposed this move and termed this decision as an act to "disempower" the people.

Regional parties namely the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party, and the J&K Apni Party strongly opposed this move and warned that the Union Government has degraded Jammu and Kashmir into a municipality.

"Another indicator that elections are around the corner in J&K. This is why a firm commitment laying out the timeline for restoration of full, undiluted statehood for J&K is a prerequisite for these elections. The people of J&K deserve better than a powerless, rubber stamp Chief Minister who will have to beg the Lieutenant Governor to get his/her peon appointed", vice president of the National Conference and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah posted on his social media account.

Chief spokesperson of the National Conference Tanvir Sadiq termed this move as a "blatant misuse of power." He believed that empowering an unelected LG over an elected government undermines the democratic voice of the people in Jammu and Kashmir. The order reflects Delhi's lack of seriousness in empowering the region.

Iltija Mufti, media advisor and daughter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti asserted that the order aims to disempower the elected government. She highlighted the speculation about upcoming elections and suggested that a non-BJP government would likely be elected. According to her, the order effectively reduces an elected J&K government to a mere municipality.

Modi government betrayed people of J&K: Kharge

Strongly condemning the decision of the Ministry of Home Affairs to amend the J&K Reorganization Act, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge termed this decision as the murder of democracy.

"The insertion of new sections giving more powers to the LG by amending the Rules under Section 55 of the J&K Reorganisation Act, 2019 has only two meanings —

• Modi Govt wants to delay the restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, even though the Supreme Court has mandated Assembly Elections by Sept 30th, 2024.

• Even if full statehood is restored, it wants to keep the newly elected State Govt at the mercy of the LG, by clamping its executive power.

Another example of "Samvidhan Hatya Diwas" continuing daily under the Modi Government", Kharge posted on X

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) chief Vikar Rasool Wani strongly condemned this decision, labeling it a "murder of democracy."

He pointed out that the LG now wields significant powers, including control over the police, law and order, and officer transfers.

Altaf Bukhari (Apni Party Chief): Bukhari called for unity among political parties in Jammu and Kashmir. He believed that the decision would render the state powerless, leaving no room for an elected government. He emphasized that statehood should come with meaningful powers to serve the people.

"We appeal to all parties to shun political differences and come together on this issue. If we cannot stand united today, then we will never be. We should ensure that the statehood that we get is not hollow and has all powers to serve people," he said.

"We have to be united to serve the interests of the people," Bukhari said.

J&K Peoples Conference President Sajad Lone voiced strong opposition to the recently passed amendments, characterizing them as part of a continued systematic disempowerment of the people of J&K.

In a statement posted on X, Lone said that "the amendments passed yesterday are part of a continued systematic disempowerment of people of J&K. Another move to disempower and humiliate the people of J&K".