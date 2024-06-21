As part of preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, the Election Commission has instructed the update of electoral rolls in the Union Territory. The qualifying date for this update is set for the 1st of July 2024.

This step marks the beginning of preparations for the upcoming assembly elections in J&K. Additionally, the Commission has started preparations for the forthcoming assembly polls in Haryana, Maharashtra, and Jharkhand. The electoral roll update will begin on 1st July as the qualifying date for these states.

Previously, a special summary revision of electoral rolls took place across all states and Union Territories with 1st January 2024 as the qualifying date. Following amendments to the Representation of the People Act, 1950, which now allows for four qualifying dates per year, the Commission has chosen a second Special Summary Revision with 1st July 2024 as the qualifying date in Haryana, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, and Jammu and Kashmir.

This decision aims to give eligible citizens ample opportunity to enroll and participate in the upcoming elections.

The Election Commission emphasized that updated and inclusive electoral rolls are essential for ensuring free, fair, and credible elections

"After the successful completion of the general election to the 18th Lok Sabha, the Election Commission of India has initiated the preparations for forthcoming State Assembly Elections in the states of Haryana, Maharashtra, and Jharkhand with updation of the electoral rolls in these states w.r.t. July 1, 2024, as the qualifying date", Anuj Chandak Joint Director, ECI stated in an official handout.

The term of the existing Legislative Assemblies in the three states are going to end on 03.11.2024, 26.11.2024, and 05.01.2025 respectively and elections to these Legislative Assemblies are required to be conducted before the completion of their terms.

Assembly elections in J&K will also be held very soon.

"Besides, the General Election to the Legislative Assembly of UT of Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) is also to be conducted for constituting a new house after delimitation of Constituencies", the ECI stated.

Witnessing the huge participation of the people of Jammu and Kashmir in the recently concluded Lok Sabha Elections, the Commission has also directed for the updation of the electoral rolls in the UT of J&K with July 1, 2024, as the qualifying date.

It may be recalled that Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar in the last press conference had remarked that "the story of huge participation in Lok Sabha elections by people of J&K is very hopeful and inspiring, showing how eager people are to participate in democracy.

"It's crucial for people to stay peaceful and united, fulfilling their aspirations and decide their future and governance. The Commission is excited and gratified to help make this happen and will soon start the Assembly election process in J&K", the handout reads.

The Commission firmly believes that pure, inclusive, and updated electoral rolls are the foundation of free, fair, and credible elections. To ensure the fidelity of the electoral roll, the Commission is giving special emphasis on the conduct of intensive pre-revision activities before the publication of the draft electoral roll.