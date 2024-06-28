In an effort to bring a truce between warring factions in the J&K unit of the party, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday warned that action will be taken against those found involved in encouraging factionalism and groupism.

The much-publicized meeting of the J&K Congress leaders with the top leadership of the party was held today in New Delhi under the chairmanship of Mallikarjun Kharge. Party leader Rahul Gandhi and All India General Secretary (Organization) K C Venugopal were also present in the meeting which lasted for two hours.

After the meeting, J&K Congress chief Vikar Rasool Wani told media persons that the high command has given clear directions to all leaders to work unitedly to form the party's government in J&K.

"All senior leaders from J&K including AICC general secretary Ghulam Ahmed Mir, Congress Working Committee president Tariq Hamid Karra, and working president of J&K Congress Raman Bhalla were present in the meeting", Wani said and asserted that Congress will form its own government in J&K.

Wani said that Congress is the only party in J&K that has a base in all the 90 Assembly segments of the Union Territory.

Meanwhile, AICC general secretary in-charge J&K Bharatsinh Madhavsinh Solanki said that all leaders frankly expressed their views regarding the coming Assembly elections.

Clear warning to leaders against fueling factionalism.

Sources revealed that the party leadership warned members against engaging in factionalism and attacking each other on party platforms.

"Although the high command was not satisfied with the outcome of the Lok Sabha elections, where the party failed to capture either of the two Parliamentary seats in Jammu province from the BJP, it was noted during the meeting that the Saffron Party's base is weakening in the region. The upcoming Assembly polls present an opportunity to defeat the BJP in this part of J&K," the sources said.

Sources indicated that the central leadership emphasized that defeating the BJP in the two Lok Sabha seats in Jammu province was not inherently difficult. However, due to a lack of unity among leaders, the party struggled to mount a strong challenge against the BJP.

During the meeting, central leadership sought suggestions from party leaders to devise a strategy for the forthcoming Assembly elections in J&K. Party leaders were also asked to provide their views on forming an alliance with the National Conference and adjusting seats with the PDP to establish a broad coalition in Jammu and Kashmir.

Additionally, sources mentioned that J&K leaders have been instructed to form panels of potential candidates for the Assembly elections to avoid confusion once the election schedule is announced.

Recent terror attacks exposed claim of peace in J&K: Kharge

After chairing the meeting of the leaders of J&K, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that recent terror attacks have exposed the Centre's claim of peace in J&K.

"The recent terrorist attacks have completely exposed the BJP's tall talk and empty claims of peace and normalcy returning to Jammu and Kashmir", Kharge posted on X

हाल ही में हुए आतंकवादी हमलों ने जम्मू और कश्मीर में शांति और सामान्य स्थिति की वापसी के भाजपाई बड़बोलेपन और खोखले दावों की पूरी तरह से पोल खोल दी है।



Congress-UPA सरकार ने जम्मू और कश्मीर में पंचायत चुनाव करवाए थे। हमने वहाँ पहली बार रेल लाईन बिछाकर ट्रेन चलाई। बड़े-बड़े बाँध… pic.twitter.com/DgRVElittt — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) June 27, 2024

"The Congress-led UPA government had conducted Panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir. We laid railway lines and ran trains there for the first time. We built big dams. We started schemes called "Himayat" and "Udaan" for skill development of youth. Thousands of youth have got employment due to these schemes", he further said.

"Today, the people of Jammu and Kashmir are again looking towards the Congress. They want a welfare government and a sensitive government, that works to heal their wounds, which looks towards the future. I would like that we all work hard to live up to the aspirations of the people, constantly raise the voice of the people, and stay among the people. Today we have talked to the leaders of the Jammu and Kashmir Congress on these very topics", the Congress president stated.