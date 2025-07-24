The Lok Sabha has been engulfed in chaos as opposition members have repeatedly disrupted proceedings, leading to multiple adjournments and halting legislative business. The Goa Scheduled Tribes (ST) representation bill remains undiscussed, highlighting the growing rift between the ruling party and the opposition. On Thursday, the session was particularly tumultuous, with opposition members armed with slogans and placards disrupting proceedings from the start.

As TDP leader Krishna Prasad Tenneti took the Chair, opposition members immediately began shouting slogans, demanding a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, among other pressing issues. This uproar effectively drowned out the scheduled business, including the presentation of party committee reports by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and matters under Rule 377 raised by Janardan Mishra concerning rural development and Panchayati Raj.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal attempted to introduce the Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024. This landmark legislation aims to ensure ST representation in Goa's Legislative Assembly for the first time. However, the opposition's refusal to engage prompted Meghwal to express his frustration, stating, "This is a historic opportunity for Scheduled Tribes in Goa. You are denying them a voice in the House." He further accused the opposition of deliberately stalling debate on tribal issues, asserting, "You don't want this House to discuss the rights of the Scheduled Tribes. This is not the behaviour expected in the world's largest democracy."

Parliamentary Norms and Legislative Stalemate

Despite repeated appeals from the Chair to maintain decorum, opposition MPs continued to wave placards and chant slogans. Acting Speaker Tenneti warned that placard-waving violated Parliamentary norms and urged members to return to their seats. With no cooperation forthcoming, he adjourned the House for Friday. This disruption marks the fourth consecutive day of protests in Parliament's monsoon session, with opposition parties demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's response on the Bihar voter roll revision, Operation Sindoor, and the Pahalgam terror attack.

The stalemate has raised concerns over whether key legislation, including bills on tribal representation and maritime law, will be addressed before the session concludes on August 21. The opposition's insistence on discussing the SIR of electoral rolls in Bihar has been a significant point of contention. The Election Commission's initiative has sparked controversy after reports revealed that over 52 lakh voter names may be deleted due to duplication, deaths, or relocation. Congress MP party whip in the Lower House, Manickam Tagore, had submitted an adjournment motion under Rule 56, calling the ECI's actions "unconstitutional" and a direct assault on voting rights.

Earlier in the day, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joined the protest at Makar Dwar, with Priyanka holding a placard reading "Democracy in Danger." The opposition alliance, INDIA bloc, has accused the revision process of being skewed to favour the incumbent NDA government — an allegation the EC has firmly refuted, asserting that the exercise is routine and impartial. Speaker Om Birla, visibly frustrated, warned MPs against bringing placards into the House and urged them to uphold parliamentary dignity.

Impact on Legislative Agenda

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are now scheduled to hold a 16-hour debate on "Operation Sindoor" on July 28 and 29, respectively. However, opposition parties insist that Prime Minister Narendra Modi must personally address Parliament on all three issues. The ongoing disruptions have also affected the Rajya Sabha, where the Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2025, was taken up for consideration and passing.

The proposed legislation aims to replace the nearly century-old Indian Carriage of Goods by Sea Act, 1925. Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal stated that the bill outlines the responsibilities, liabilities, rights, and immunities of carriers in relation to the carriage of goods by sea, and addresses related matters. Bhubaneswar Kalita, who was at the time presiding over the session, informed Thambidurai that he could resume his speech at a later time, before adjourning the House for the day as the uproar continued.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament commenced on Monday, with the Rajya Sabha having passed the Bills of Lading Bill so far. However, the persistent disruptions have cast a shadow over the session's productivity, with crucial bills hanging in the balance. The legislative paralysis has drawn parallels to historical events where parliamentary disruptions have stalled significant legislative processes. One such instance was in 2010, when the Indian Parliament was disrupted for several days over the 2G spectrum scam, leading to a complete washout of the winter session.

In the current scenario, the opposition's demands for accountability and transparency have clashed with the ruling party's legislative agenda, creating a deadlock that has yet to be resolved. The situation underscores the challenges of navigating a deeply polarized political landscape, where consensus-building and dialogue are often overshadowed by partisan interests.

