The Monsoon Session of the Indian Parliament has been significantly disrupted for three consecutive days due to the Opposition's protests against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. The uproar has led to multiple adjournments in both Houses, with proceedings halted amid loud protests and slogans. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has accused the Opposition of intentionally creating chaos to avoid meaningful debate, while the Opposition claims the SIR is a strategy to disenfranchise legitimate voters in Bihar.

The controversy stems from the timing and execution of the SIR, which the Opposition argues is strategically planned to influence the upcoming Bihar elections. Senior Opposition leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Jaya Bachchan, and Sanjay Raut, have staged symbolic protests at Parliament's Makar Dwar, dressed in black to express their dissent. Despite these disruptions, the government has managed to table six bills, including the National Sports Governance Bill, 2025, and the National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025, focusing on institutional reform and athlete welfare.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has criticized the Opposition, stating, "The INDIA bloc has turned Parliament into a battleground of chaos. Yesterday, 11 of the 20 questions listed were related to farmers, rural distress, and welfare schemes. But the Opposition didn't let a single one be answered." He further added, "I kept appealing to them with folded hands to let the discussion proceed. They talk of democracy outside and create noise inside. The country should see this double standard."

Opposition's Allegations and Government's Defense

Chirag Paswan, an MP from the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), questioned the Opposition's stance, highlighting their previous complaints to the Election Commission about bogus voters. "They went to the Election Commission alleging bogus voters. Now, when the EC is revising the rolls in response to their own complaints, they are protesting. This has happened before in Indian electoral history. What has changed now?" he asked.

The Opposition remains steadfast in its allegations of manipulation and voter suppression. Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav expressed concerns over the timing of the SIR, stating, "The timing of the SIR raises serious concerns. Just before the Bihar polls? It looks like a conspiracy by the Centre, especially when the Election Commission is not showing full transparency." She also criticized the government for avoiding discussions on key national issues, including the Pahalgam terror attack and lapses in Operation Sindoor.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi echoed these concerns, stating, "This is the first session after the Pahalgam attack and amid disenfranchisement of voters in Bihar. But the government avoids these serious discussions." In response, BJP MP Dharmshila Gupta alleged that the Opposition is unsettled because the SIR is identifying and removing "illegal voters from Bangladesh, Myanmar, Nepal, and the Rohingyas" from Bihar's rolls. "The people of Bihar have rejected the corrupt Opposition. They're protesting out of desperation," she claimed.

Actor-turned-politicians Hema Malini and Arun Govil have also condemned the repeated disruptions. Hema Malini remarked, "This is not respectful to Parliament. It wastes taxpayers' money," while Arun Govil called it "shameful behavior" and urged the suspension of disruptive MPs. Congress MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh questioned the selective timing of the revision, asking, "Why is SIR happening only in Bihar, and not before the Lok Sabha polls? The intent is clear, and that's why we're opposing it."