Oppo recently made the headlines with its 10x hybrid zoom technology at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 and it looks like the concept feature is ready to go commercial. According to the company's VP Brian Shen, Oppo will launch its next flagship with 10x hybrid zoom feature, making it the first-ever commercial smartphone to boast such a tech.

In addition to that, Shen also revealed that the unannounced Oppo flagship will have Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset as the powerhouse and a 4,065mAh battery to fire up the phone. While both these features are pretty standard, as many flagships will match those specs in 2019. But Oppo flagship will truly stand out with its 10x hybrid zoom feature.

Oppo VP did not confirm anything besides the three key features, but the company is expected to launch its first smartphone with lossless zoom technology in Q2 2019. The new flagship will succeed the current Find X and could be called Oppo Find Z.

Oppo's 10x optical zoom feature was showcased at MWC last month, where demo units were equipped with the necessary hardware to achieve lossless zoom. The periscope style camera helped Oppo achieve higher levels of zooming capability without losing many details. The prototype device had a regular notch at the top, but we can expect the Find Z to have a truly full-screen display as the Find X or even get the punch-hole camera.

Oppo has other innovative features in its portfolio. The SuperVOOC Flash Charge technology is one of the most useful and efficient features Oppo has ever offered in smartphones. It's natural to expect the Find Z to come with SuperVOOC and if all goes well, fans might even see fast wireless charging that could top Huawei's 15W and Xiaomi's 20W wireless charging technology.

Since Oppo is going with the best processor out there, we can expect the Find Z to have generous amounts of RAM and storage. Oppo Find Z might have at least 8GB RAM and 128GB storage going by the current standards for flagships, but there might even be 12GB RAM and 512GB ROM offered in the new flagship.

More details on Oppo's 2019 flagship will reveal in due time. Stay tuned for updates.