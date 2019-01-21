Oppo is going to have a grand presence at the world's biggest mobile trade show – Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019. The Chinese smartphone maker has already confirmed that it is going to be participating at the MWC 2019, which kicks off from February 25 in Barcelona, Spain, but it has remained completely cryptic about what the company is going to unveil.

But nothing remains a secret forever and we might know Oppo's plans for MWC 2019 show. Last week, Oppo announced 10x hybrid zoom using three cameras instead of two. The company added an ultra-wide camera and borrowed telephoto dual camera setup of the 5x optical zoom for its new technology. If you thought that was this year's big news, you are in for a bigger treat.

Oppo has started sending out media invites for its event at the MWC 2019. The theme of the event is "Get Closer," which only directs our guesses to the 10x hybrid zoom feature. But a leaked media invite hints at more than just 10x hybrid zoom technology.

Gizmo China shared the media invite to show the venue and event details and said that Oppo could be exploring new areas of Connectivity, AI, Industry 4.0, Immersive Content, Disruptive Innovation, Digital Wellness, Digital Trust, and The Future – the themes for MWC 2019. The design of the invite has led many to believe that Oppo could also use the global platform to unveil its first foldable smartphone.

It won't be a surprise if Oppo launches the foldable phone at the MWC 2019 as the company's product manager Chuck Wang had confirmed it a few months ago. Wang had said Oppo would announce its first foldable smartphone at the MWC 2019, but further details remained mysterious.

If Oppo is indeed launching the foldable smartphone at MWC 2019, it will be interesting to see if the company will use the same product to showcase its 10x hybrid zoom technology. Oppo won't be the first one to launch a foldable phone, but Samsung seems to have already called dibs among the popular brands. But Oppo's foldable phone could don a unique design as a leaked patent had shown elevating cameras in the foldable smartphone, which addresses the thick bezels on folding phones early in the trend.