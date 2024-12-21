Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplaned for his historic two-day visit to Kuwait on Saturday, becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to visit the Gulf nation in 43 years.

"Today, I am embarking on a two-day visit to Kuwait at the invitation of His Highness Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Amir of the State of Kuwait. We deeply value the historical connection with Kuwait that has been nurtured over generations. We are not just strong trade and energy partners but also have shared interest in peace, security, stability and prosperity in the West Asia region," the Prime Minister said in his departing statement.

Informing about his scheduled meetings with the Amir, Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah, and the Prime Minister of Kuwait, PM Modi said, "It would be an opportunity to chalk out a road map for a futuristic partnership for the benefit of our people and the region."

"I eagerly look forward to meeting the Indian diaspora in Kuwait who have immensely contributed to the strengthening of bonds of friendship between the two nations," the statement added.

PM Modi further expressed his gratitude to the leadership of Kuwait for the invite to the inauguration ceremony of the Arabian Gulf Cup, a premier sporting event in the Gulf region.

"I am confident that this visit will further strengthen and reinforce the special ties and bonds of friendship between the people of India and Kuwait," the Prime Minister said in the statement.

The trip is seen as a significant step in bolstering India-Kuwait relations.

The visit will begin with PM Modi meeting members of the Indian workforce at a labour camp in Kuwait. This interaction underscores the Prime Minister's focus on acknowledging the contributions of Indian expatriates and fostering deeper connections with citizens abroad.

"India and Kuwait share traditionally close and friendly relations rooted in history, underpinned by economic ties and strong people-to-people linkages. India is among Kuwait's top trading partners," stated the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) ahead of the visit.

The MEA also highlighted that the Indian community, the largest expatriate group in Kuwait, plays a pivotal role in strengthening bilateral relations.

"The visit provides an opportunity to further enhance the multifaceted ties between the two nations," the MEA added.

Upon his arrival, PM Modi will receive a ceremonial guard of honour at the Bayan Palace, the official residence of the Amir.

He is scheduled to engage in high-level discussions with the Kuwaiti leadership on key areas such as trade, investment, energy cooperation, culture, and people-to-people exchanges.

Arun Kumar Chatterjee, Secretary (CPV & OIA) at the MEA, highlighted the significance of the visit, noting that it marks the first by an Indian Prime Minister since Indira Gandhi's 1981 trip. "India and Kuwait share excellent political relations, and this visit will further strengthen our bilateral ties," he said.

Bilateral trade between India and Kuwait reached $10.47 billion in the 2023-24 fiscal year, with Kuwait serving as a key partner in India's energy sector.

During the visit, PM Modi is also expected to address the Indian diaspora in Kuwait, further enhancing cultural and economic linkages between the two countries.

(With inputs from IANS)