IANS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the loss of lives in the horrific accident on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway in Rajasthan and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund and Rs 50,000 each to the injured.

In his message, he said, "Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in the accident on the Jaipur-Ajmer Highway in Rajasthan. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is assisting those affected. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000 each."

It needs to be mentioned here that a tragic accident on Friday morning at the Ajmer Highway in Jaipur claimed the lives of eight people and left over 30 injured, when an LPG gas tanker collided with a truck.

The collision triggered a massive explosion and fire, engulfing the area in flames, leaving over 35 people injured.

IANS

A sleeper bus carrying 34 passengers caught fire and out of the 34 passengers, 20 suffered severe burns, while 14 others, including the driver and conductor, remain missing.

The fire caused by the explosion produced towering flames that burned numerous birds in the vicinity.

Several vehicles on the highway, including the bus and a truck, were engulfed in the blaze. The intense heat caused a bike rider's helmet to melt and stick to his face, severely burning his eyes.

The accident occurred on Friday morning near Delhi Public School, following a devastating collision between an LPG (BPCL) tanker and a truck.

Eight people were burned alive, and 35 others sustained burns.

Even hours after the incident, people in the area reported experiencing suffocation and irritation in their eyes due to the lingering effects of the fire.

(With inputs from IANS)