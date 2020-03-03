At the launch of Oppo Reno 3 Pro in India on Monday, the Chinese smartphone maker confirmed that it will launch the much-anticipated Oppo Watch this year. While the company decided to keep things about its first smartwatch under wraps, there's some great news for fans eagerly waiting for the watch's debut.

Oppo Watch series will be launched alongside Find X2 flagship in China on March 6, 2020, at 10:30 am CET (3:00 pm IST). To feed the curiosity of the fans, Oppo's VP and President of global marketing, Brian Shen, released images of the upcoming smartwatch on his official Twitter account.

Here are some takeaways:

Oppo Watch Series

Oppo Watch shows calling capabilities and also likely to support Google Assistant. A report suggests that the watch will feature ECG (electrocardiogram) capabilities - much like the Apple Watch Series 5. It allows those wearing the smartwatch to keep a tab on more than just their heartbeat.

As for the pricing, there's not much to go by, but it will definitely be priced lower than Apple Watch 5's $399 price tag. The smartwatch's launch in India could be later in the year and we expect it to be in the range of Rs 30,000 given all the premium features in it.

Apple's Watch vs Oppo Watch

Despite the uncanny resemblance, the design of Oppo's first smartwatch and Apple's famous highly-functional smartwatch is slightly different.

The most apparent difference is the 2 buttons on the right side of Oppo's smartwatch, while the Apple Watch 5 has a multifunctional rotating signature crown on its side

Looks like it comes in blue colour, which is not available on Apple's smartwatches

Bands look slightly different than Apple's wearables

Oppo's Find X2 smartphone was scheduled to be launched at the MWC 2020 in Barcelona but got postponed after GSMA cancelled the event due to the outbreak of coronavirus. Now it will be launched alongside the smartwatch. Stay tuned for updates.