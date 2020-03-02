Oppo launched its latest smartphone in the Reno-series in India, Reno 3 Pro, bringing to consumers a blend of excellent style and cameras. The smartphone's biggest USP is the front-facing dual selfie cameras in punch-hole style and the 64MP quad-camera setup on the back.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro features a 64MP ultra-clear primary camera paired with 13MP telephoto lens, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and 2MP mono sensor. On the front, the smartphone boasts a 44MP ultra-clear main camera paired with a 2MP depth-of-field lens.

The camera interface is pretty standard. It launches into regular photo mode, and users can switch to ultra-wide-angle mode with a single tap in the zoom menu. The portrait mode is right next to the photo mode, and the new night mode is placed on the extreme right next to the video mode. Under more options, there are expert, time-lapse, pano and sticker modes. There's an option to shoot in 64MP stills by selecting the option from the hamburger menu on the top right.

Switching to the selfie mode gives all the important options the rear camera has, including photo, night portrait and more.

Check out some camera samples shot from Oppo Reno 3 Pro:

Normal mode:

Night mode:

Ultra-wide mode:

Selfie: